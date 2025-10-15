We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43 inch LG QNED QNED8E TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
Key Features
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8.
- Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour.
- New AI button with advanced functions, plus voice control on the AI Magic Remote.
- Compact design with new acoustics for great sound from a small bar.
- AI Sound Pro gives you the best sound no matter what you watch.
- Partial return is not available.
TV Details
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
All New Dynamic QNED Colour
LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 Colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.
4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life
LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Soundbar Details
*Displayed on a 48” TV for demonstration purposes.
**Product appearance may vary in actual use, depending on settings and other factors.
Built-in sub woofers in a compact design
Equipped with woofers, it delivers powerful and immersive sound in a compact design. Improved acoustic package, featuring double tweeters and passive radiator, creates clear and balanced sound.
2 S20A Soundbar units are placed, one showing its interior parts such as woofers and tweeters without grill and another one showinng the back side On the right side dts logo and Dolby digital audio logo are shown..
- 43 inch LG QNED AI QNED8E 4K Smart TV 2025
- 2.0 channels LG Soundbar for TV with Balanced sound in a compact form US20A
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K QNED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
AUDIO - Audio Output
20W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.0 channel
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
968 x 565 x 29.7
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
9.3
All Spec
SMART TV
The security update is supported until
31/12/2029
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Full Web Browser
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Voice ID
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K QNED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Edge
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
968 x 565 x 29.7
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1055 x 660 x 142
Packaging Weight (kg)
11.7
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
968 x 633 x 257
TV Stand (WxD)
845 x 257
TV Weight without Stand
9.3
TV Weight with Stand
9.7
VESA Mounting (WxH)
200 x 200
GAMING
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
AUDIO
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Audio Output
20W
Speaker System
2.0 channel
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
CONNECTIVITY
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
USB Input
x2 (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
CI Slot
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
Picture Mode
10 modes
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
Auto Calibration
Yes
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096419014
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25GB
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
General - Number of Channels
2.0
General - Output Power
50 W
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main
650 x 63 x 99 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Game
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
AAC
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.3
USB
1
Bluetooth Codec
SBC / AAC
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
HDMI Version
1.4
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Main
650 x 63 x 99 mm
Box Size
898 x 145 x 123 mm
WEIGHT
Main
2.2 kg
Gross Weight
2.8 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.0
Output Power
50 W
Number of Speakers
4 EA
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096470015
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
15 W
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
