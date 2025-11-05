About Cookies on This Site

65 inch LG QNED AI TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
UKEU
TV

65 inch LG QNED AI TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle

UKEU
Product Information Sheet

65 inch LG QNED AI TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle

65QNED8EA6B.US40TR
Key Features

  • Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • New AI button with advanced functions, plus voice control on the AI Magic Remote
  • Local dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
  • High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED8E 4K Smart TV 2025 65QNED8EA6B

65QNED8EA6B

65 inch LG QNED AI QNED8E MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG Soundbar S40TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

US40TR

4.1 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers US40TR

TV Detials

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. LG QNED AI logo is visible. Title reads, Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. LG QNED AI logo is visible. Title reads, Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color.

Every Colour Redefined with Dynamic QNED Colour

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.

All New Dynamic QNED Colour

LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors.

Intertrek certification for 100% colour Volume to DCI-P3.

Intertrek certification for 100% colour Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Colour Volume with LG QNED

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 Colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.

The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.

4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life

LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.

Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Advanced Local Dimming

Advanced Local Dimming’s precise light control lets you see every detail clearly. 

Perspective from the inside of a cave looking out to its entrance where a blue sky and horizon can be seen. The whole scene is split in half to show the capability of QNED's Advanced Local Dimming. On one side, the colors and detail are washed out and the visuals seem muddy. The label says, Conventional LED. The other side has great blacks, better contrast, brightness and color. The label says Advanced Local Dimming.

*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.

Soundbar Details

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Stunning soundscapes surround you

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

*Screen images simulated. 

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 channel

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

22.5

All Spec

SMART TV

The security update is supported until

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Full Web Browser

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Auto Calibration

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096476048

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 904 x 295

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 172

TV Stand (WxD)

1167/425 x 295

TV Weight without Stand

22.5

TV Weight with Stand

22.9

Packaging Weight (kg)

29.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25GB

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(65QNED8EA6B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65QNED8EA6B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(65QNED8EA6B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65QNED8EA6B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65QNED8EA6B)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(65QNED8EA6B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

General - Number of Channels

4.1

General - Output Power

400 W

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096061381

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

4.1

Output Power

400 W

Number of Speakers

5 EA

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

22 W

Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

20 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

35 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

WEIGHT

Main

1.65 kg

Rear Speaker (x2)

2.1 kg

Subwoofer

4.2 kg

Gross Weight

10.0 kg

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.3

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

AUDIO FORMAT

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(US40TR)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(US40TR)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(US40TR)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

