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75 inch LG QNED AI QNED70 TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75QNED70B6A.US20A
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Key Features
- TV - Immersive viewing on an Ultra Big TV with a refined Linear Flow Design, made to complement your space
- TV - LG's unique wide colour gamut technology delivers incredibly rich colour palette with Dynamic QNED Colour
- TV - Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with Mini LED
- Soundbar - Compact design with new acoustics for great sound from a small bar
- Soundbar - AI Sound Pro gives you the best sound no matter what you watch
- Partial return is not available
Products in this Bundle: 2
TV Details
Why LG QNED | Mini LED?
Dynamic Sports with LG QNED
Dynamic QNED colour
Mini LED
Award-winning Multi AI webOS
AI Hub for Personalisation
Secured by LG Shield
How does LG QNED Mini LED bring big size and colour to every scene?
LG QNED's Dynamic QNED colour, which is certified for 100% colour Volume, delivers lifelike colour and detail. From cinema to sports, enjoy content rendered with vivid colour and clarity on an ultra big screen.
Ultra Big TV
Discover next-level immersion with an ultra-big screen
Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG QNED Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colours and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.
*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.
Dynamic QNED colour
LG’s Nano-based colour gamut technology brings 100% colour Volume on your TV
View dynamic and vibrant colour in motion with LG’s Nano-based wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s colour reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED colour.
See the 100% colour Volume Certification of LG QNED
*Display Coluor Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
Mini LED
Brilliance refined by pinpoint precision
Discover deeper contrast and bright visuals with LG’s Mini LED technology, delivering precision light control for every scene.
*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.
Soundbar Details
*Displayed on a 48” TV for demonstration purposes.
**Product appearance may vary in actual use, depending on settings and other factors.
Built-in sub woofers in a compact design
Equipped with woofers, it delivers powerful and immersive sound in a compact design. Improved acoustic package, featuring double tweeters and passive radiator, creates clear and balanced sound.
2 S20A Soundbar units are placed, one showing its interior parts such as woofers and tweeters without grill and another one showinng the back side On the right side dts logo and Dolby digital audio logo are shown..
*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.
- 75 inch LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
- 2.0 channels LG Soundbar for TV with Balanced sound in a compact form US20A
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
AUDIO - Audio Output
20W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.0 channel
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1669 x 963 x 72.1
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
22.1
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Mini LED
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
Picture Mode
9 modes
AI HDR Remastering
Yes
Auto Brightness Control
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
GAMING
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 26
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
AI Magic Remote
Built-In
AI Voice ID
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Home Hub
Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
LG Shield
Yes
My Page
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
The security update is supported until
31/12/2030
AUDIO
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Audio Output
20W
Adaptive Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
CI Slot
1ea
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
USB Input
x1 (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1669 x 963 x 72.1
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1820 x 1085 x 162
Packaging Weight (kg)
30.1
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1669 x 1026 x 361
TV Stand (WxD)
1299 x 361
TV Weight without Stand
22.1
TV Weight with Stand
22.5
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096778678
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
AI Magic Remote MR26GA / MR26GB (w/ Number Key, United Kingdom / Italy)
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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Key Spec
General - Number of Channels
2.0
General - Output Power
50 W
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main
650 x 63 x 99 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Game
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
AAC
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.3
USB
1
Bluetooth Codec
SBC / AAC
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
HDMI Version
1.4
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Main
650 x 63 x 99 mm
Box Size
898 x 145 x 123 mm
WEIGHT
Main
2.2 kg
Gross Weight
2.8 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.0
Output Power
50 W
Number of Speakers
4 EA
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096470015
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
15 W
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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Purchase this bundle and receive a free US20A Soundbar worth £79.
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