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75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle

UKEU
TV
UKEU
TV

75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle

75QNED72B6A.US20A
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle 75QNED72B6A.US20A
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle 75QNED72B6A.US20A
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle

Key Features

  • TV - Immersive viewing on an Ultra Big TV with a refined Linear Flow Design, made to complement your space
  • TV - LG's unique wide colour gamut technology delivers incredibly rich colour palette with Dynamic QNED Colour
  • TV - Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with Mini LED
  • Soundbar - Compact design with new acoustics for great sound from a small bar
  • Soundbar - AI Sound Pro gives you the best sound no matter what you watch
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
75QNED72B6A

75QNED72B6A

75 inch LG QNED AI QNED72 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of 2.0 channels LG Soundbar for TV with Balanced sound in a compact form US20A

US20A

2.0 channels LG Soundbar for TV with Balanced sound in a compact form US20A

TV Details


Why LG QNED | Mini LED?

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED delivers a dynamic sports experience on a large, clear screen, with AI-driven panels displaying predictions, player insights, and league data as gameplay is analysed in real time.

Dynamic Sports with LG QNED

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED colour fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced colour vibrancy certified for 100% colour Volume.

Dynamic QNED colour

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED highlights Mini LED through a split coastal cliff scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast across layered rock textures and ocean details for greater clarity and depth.

Mini LED

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalisation

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How does LG QNED Mini LED bring big size and colour to every scene?

LG QNED's Dynamic QNED colour, which is certified for 100% colour Volume, delivers lifelike colour and detail. From cinema to sports, enjoy content rendered with vivid colour and clarity on an ultra big screen.

Ultra Big TV

Discover next-level immersion with an ultra-big screen

Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG QNED Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colours and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a bright living room, showing an intense soccer moment with vivid colours and refined picture quality across a wide screen, as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a bright living room, showing an intense soccer moment with vivid colours and refined picture quality across a wide screen, as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

Dynamic QNED colour

LG’s Nano-based colour gamut technology brings 100% colour Volume on your TV

View dynamic and vibrant colour in motion with LG’s Nano-based wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s colour reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED colour.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED colour fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, delivering lively colour expression and 100% colour volume for dynamic visuals.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED colour fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, delivering lively colour expression and 100% colour volume for dynamic visuals.

See the 100% colour Volume Certification of LG QNED

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

Mini LED

Brilliance refined by pinpoint precision

Discover deeper contrast and bright visuals with LG’s Mini LED technology, delivering precision light control for every scene.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.

*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

Soundbar Details

LG Soundbar S20A is placed on a wooden TV console, below a TV and between its TV stands. On the TV a red car with smoke is shown.

LG Soundbar S20A is placed on a wooden TV console, below a TV and between its TV stands. On the TV a red car with smoke is shown.

LG Soundbar US20A

Balanced sound in a compact form

Experience what’s unexpected from a compact standalone soundbar. Clearer, more balanced sound fills your space and elevates your moment.

*Displayed on a 48” TV for demonstration purposes.

**Product appearance may vary in actual use, depending on settings and other factors.

On the left image 2 S20A Soundbar units are placed, one showing its interior parts such as woofers and tweeters without grill and another one showinng the back side On the right side dts logo and Dolby digital audio logo are shown.. In the center image 3 TV screens are shown: A stage and a mic in her hand, a reporter spaeaking with a mic and a tablet in her each hand and a horse. Below the TVs SH5A soundbar is placed with EQ graphics on it. In the bottom 3 icons are presented: MUSIC, VOICE and CINEMA. On the right image a wall-mount TV is showing LG webOS home screen and SH5A is placed below the TV, on the TV table. On the left a LG TV remote control is partially shown and on the right 4 icons are showing WOW Interface features.

On the left image 2 S20A Soundbar units are placed, one showing its interior parts such as woofers and tweeters without grill and another one showinng the back side On the right side dts logo and Dolby digital audio logo are shown.. In the center image 3 TV screens are shown: A stage and a mic in her hand, a reporter spaeaking with a mic and a tablet in her each hand and a horse. Below the TVs SH5A soundbar is placed with EQ graphics on it. In the bottom 3 icons are presented: MUSIC, VOICE and CINEMA. On the right image a wall-mount TV is showing LG webOS home screen and SH5A is placed below the TV, on the TV table. On the left a LG TV remote control is partially shown and on the right 4 icons are showing WOW Interface features.

Built-in sub woofers in a compact design

Equipped with woofers, it delivers powerful and immersive sound in a compact design. Improved acoustic package, featuring double tweeters and passive radiator, creates clear and balanced sound. 

2 S20A Soundbar units are placed, one showing its interior parts such as woofers and tweeters without grill and another one showinng the back side On the right side dts logo and Dolby digital audio logo are shown..

*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color (100% Color Volume certified)

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 channel

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1669 x 963 x 72.1

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

22.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color (100% Color Volume certified)

SMART TV

The security update is supported until

31/12/2030

Operating System (OS)

webOS 26

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Full Web Browser

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Home Hub

Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

AI Chatbot

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

AI Voice ID

Yes

AI Magic Remote

Built-In

My Page

Yes

LG Shield

Yes

AI Picture/Sound Wizard

Yes

LG Gallery+

Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1669 x 963 x 72.1

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1085 x 162

Packaging Weight (kg)

30.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1669 x 1026 x 361

TV Stand (WxD)

1299 x 361

TV Weight without Stand

22.1

TV Weight with Stand

22.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

Yes

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes

Auto Calibration

Yes

AI HDR Remastering

Yes

Auto Brightness Control

Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096778708

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

USB Input

x1 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

AI Magic Remote MR26GA / MR26GB (w/ Number Key, United Kingdom / Italy)

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75QNED72B6A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(75QNED72B6A)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(75QNED72B6A)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (75QNED72B6A)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(75QNED72B6A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

General - Number of Channels

2.0

General - Output Power

50 W

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main

650 x 63 x 99 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.3

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec

SBC / AAC

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

HDMI Version

1.4

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

650 x 63 x 99 mm

Box Size

898 x 145 x 123 mm

WEIGHT

Main

2.2 kg

Gross Weight

2.8 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.0

Output Power

50 W

Number of Speakers

4 EA

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096470015

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

15 W

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(US20A)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(US20A)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(US20A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

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