86 inch Class LG QNED evo AI QNED9MA Mini LED TV + 34 inch UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor Bundle
86QNED9MA6B.34GX900
()
Key Features
- TV - 4K 144Hz wireless transfer with visually lossless quality through the Zero Connect Box
- TV - Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
- TV - 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
- Monitor - 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) 21:9 UltraWide OLED display
- Monitor - 240Hz refresh rate / 0.03ms (GtG) response time
- Partial return is not available
TV Details
Best of CES 2025 (QNED9M)
We Loved The Value Offered By the LG 4K True Wireless QNED TV
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)
Cybersecurity
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Only on LG True Wireless TV — Wireless Freedom, Wired Performance
4K wireless transfer is here. Our True Wireless technology frees you from the limits of wired connections while still delivering the same breathtaking picture and sound as wired TV.
Experience visually lossless 4K clarity, just like a wired TV
Our True Wireless technology with 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer ensures you get the same viewing experience like wired TV. Enjoy content with no delays and no visible quality degradation.
*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and actual performance varies based on setting, environment conditions, and usage.
Play seamlessly with extreme low-latency wireless gaming
Certified for smooth and seamless gaming performance even through wireless transfer. Enjoy 144Hz gaming with AMD FreeSync Premium and more.
*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*144Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR).
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment.
Break free from the limits of wired TV
Enjoy the freedom of an effortless setup, giving you a clean, open space. Plug in your other devices to the Zero Connect Box and go wire-free.
Simplify flush-fit wall installation with Zero Connect Box
Mount your TV to the wall with less hassle. Since your Zero Connect Box wirelessly connects other devices to your TV, there's no need for additional wall modifications that may incur added costs.
*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
*When purchasing a wireless TV, customers will receive the LG QNED Zero Connect Box.
*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.
*Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details.
All New Dynamic QNED Colour
LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
MiniLED with Advanced Local Dimming
MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor makes ultra-sharp contrast and lifelike detail on LG QNED evo.
*Specifications may vary by inches, models and region.
The next-level visual detail with brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
Our processor's AI engine analyses and upscales every frame in detail. By recognising faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life
AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyse each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Monitor Details
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
DISPLAY
34-inch WQHD OLED
21:9 UltraWide 800R
DisplayHDR True Black 400
& DCI-P3 98.5%
SPEED
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
& 240Hz Refresh Rate
USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
TECHNOLOGY
DTS HeadPhone:X
LG Switch
OnScreen Display
UltraWide view with deep black OLED
The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. This WQHD OLED represents boldly darker shadows, brighter lights, and vibrant colours for gameplay in any environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+, SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 34GR95QE) based on published specifications.
Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming
The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
- 86 Inch Class LG QNED evo AI QNED9MA Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2025 with True Wireless Video & Audio Transfer
- 34" LG UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 65W), Black
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
AUDIO - Audio Output
20W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.0 channel
AUDIO - Dolby Atmos
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1929 x 1114 x 51.9
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
45.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Mini LED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
Picture Mode
10 modes
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
Motion
Motion Pro
AI Picture Pro
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
GAMING
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
The security update is supported until
31/12/2029
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
Audio Output
20W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Input
3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))
CI Slot
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
USB Input
x2 (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1929 x 1114 x 51.9
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2400 x 1215 x 253
Packaging Weight (kg)
69.3
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1929 x 1213/1165 x 415
TV Stand (WxD)
496 x 415
TV Weight without Stand
45.5
TV Weight with Stand
52.8
VESA Mounting (WxH)
600 x 400
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096353714
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
33.9
Size [cm]
86.2
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.231 × 0.231 mm
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
800R
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/㎡
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 400
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
PBP
2PBP
PIP
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
Headphone out
4-Pole(Sound+Mic)
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
784.1x580.4x291.8mm(UP)/ 784.1x470.4x291.8mm(Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
784.1x358.3x167.1mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
927 x 295 x 550mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.4kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.2kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
15.1kg
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
USB-C
YES
Display Port
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Find a Store Near You
