86 inch Class LG QNED evo AI QNED9MA Mini LED TV + 34 inch UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor Bundle

*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*144Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR).

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment.