About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
28" LG Smart TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

28" LG Smart TV

28LF491U

28" LG Smart TV

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen Size (in.)

28

Display Type

LED

Resolution

1366 x 768

VIDEO

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio Correction

8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Mode (Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Photo/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)

AUDIO

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Audio Output

5W + 5W

Speaker System

2Ch Speaker System (1 way 2 SPK)

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround System

Virtual Surround Plus

Sound Status Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

Clear Voice

Yes (Clear Voice 2)

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Private Sound Sync

Yes

DVR

Recording

External Hard Drive

Time Shift (live playback)

External Hard Drive

Watch & Record

TV watch & record, Smart function using & record

External Input Record

RF/Composit

Scheduled Recording

Manual, According to broadcasting information, Recommand, Voice, Series recording

SMART TV

SmartHome

Yes

App Store

Yes

Game World

Yes

SMART SHARE

Screen Share - Miracast

Yes

Screen Share - WiDi

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

EPG(SI)

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

JACK PACK(SIDE)

USB 2.0

2

CI slot

Yes

JACK PACK(REAR)

RF In

1

Full Scart

1

Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

1

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

1(Optical)

PC Audio Input

Share with Component audio (AV2)

LAN

1

External Speaker out (Analog audio out) / Headphone out

1

HDMI

2

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in

Set Built-in

WiFi Direct

Yes

Simplink

Yes

USB

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

SET (w/o stand) (mm)

638 x 389 x 56.8

Including stand (mm)

638 x 422 x 160

in Carton

724 x 470 x 132

WEIGHT(KG)

SET (w/o stand kg)

4.3

Including stand (kg)

4.4

In Carton

5.4

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(28LF491U-ZD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 