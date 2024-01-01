Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Wall mount bracket is not included with this TV. If required, it must be purchased separately.

  • Wall mount installation service available for this TV at additional cost. (bracket must be available on the day of installation). Terms apply.

32LQ63806LC

LG LED LQ638 32 inch FHD Smart TV 2024

An image that bright and colourful glass cups.

A New Level of HD

LG's Full HD TVs display richer colour, displaying your favorite content more vividly and naturally.

*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

An image of a sunset captured in between two trees in a lavender field is enhanced with the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Boost your viewing experience

α5 Gen5 AI Processor enhances the LG Full HD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Controll ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by detecting the surrounding ambient lighting.

A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

Video showing ThinQ AI controlled by voice command as recommended picks are shown after speech bubble is shown.
ThinQ AI

Smart beyond what you think

From voice control to personalized content, ThinQ AI makes LG Full HD TV a smarter experience.

*The actual product and on-screen image may differ from image shown.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.

*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart beyond what you think

Easy control with just your voice. Smart Voice Control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and more, make controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever.

Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

My profile

Enjoy comfort by logging into your own account and watching recommended content just for you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Sports Alert

With Sport Alert, you can stop worrying about missing out on your favorite matches! Receive notifications before all the most important games.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.

HDR10 Pro

FILMMAKER MODE™

OTT serivece

HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance colour and clarity in every image. Be mesmerized by how realistic your content looks. 

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy your favorite films just the way they were filmed and appreciate the elements of authenticity from the perspective of the director.

Access to your favorites

Connect to your subscribed OTT media services to keep up with your shows.

*Netflix streaming membership required.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.

*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO Max™ is used under license. HBO Max subscription required.

*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.

*Supported service may differ by country.

Cloud Gaming

Game Optimizer

HGiG

Cloud Gaming

Get expanded access to your favorite games with Cloud Gaming compatibility through Google Stadia and GeForce NOW.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.

*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

Home Living

Print

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Active HDR

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    736 x 437 x 82.9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    4.65

All Spec

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806091256195

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    1920*1080

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Active HDR

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 8 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ready
    (Requires LG Magic Remote)
    (Differ by region)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes
    (Differ by region)

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes
    (Differ by region)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes
    (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland)

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • The security update is supported until

    31/12/2026

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W
    (5W per Channel)

  • Speaker System

    2.0ch

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound
    (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice Pro

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA,apt-X
    (Refer to manual)
    (Differ by region)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    1(Side)/1(Rear) - v 1.4

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB Input

    1 (Side)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (V5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    Yes (Rear)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    L-con

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AAA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detached)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    736 x 437 x 82.9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    4.65

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    736 x 464 x 180

  • TV Weight with Stand

    4.7

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    606 x 180

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    200 x 200

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    812 x 510 x 142

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    5.9

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

