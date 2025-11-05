About Cookies on This Site

Key Features

  • Natural and vivid colour from a Full HD display
  • Rich, lifelike picture with the alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6
  • Immersive cinematic viewing at home with HDR10 Pro
  • Enhanced gaming experience with Game Dashboard and Optimiser
More

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

A pebble shape of orange, yellow, pink and blue-colored artwork on a LG HD TV.

A pebble shape of orange, yellow, pink and blue-colored artwork on a LG HD TV.

Immerse in vibrant colour and clarity

LG HD TVs bring vivid clarity and rich colour to all your favorite content.

*Screen image simulated.

HDR10 Pro

Shine a light on fine details

Enter a world where every colour pops and brightness is fine-tuned for breathtaking views, all achieved by brilliant HDR10 Pro.

A split-screen close-up image of a man's face is shown in a purple-tinged, shadowy room. On the left, "SDR" is shown and the image is blurry. On the right, "HDR10 Pro" is shown and the image is clear and sharply defined.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardised picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6

Experience every moment even more lifelike

LG's alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 with red and green light emanating underneath, and colorful circuit board lines branching off the AI Processor.

The alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture and sound for a more deeply immersive experience.

*Screen image simulated.

Virtual 5.1

Submerge yourself in a spatial symphony

Feel the immersive thrill of a captivating 5.1 virtual surround sound system, and hear every echo in rich audio detail.

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

webOS 23

Make your TV sync to you

Discover TV that's made to match you, with My Profile, Quick Card, and AI Concierge. 

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****Screen images simulated.

*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

**Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release. 

***Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.

****'For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***** Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. 

******Screen images simulated.

A rich array of content ready to watch

Six thumbnails of movies and TV shows are displayed and the logos of LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are below.

Six thumbnails of movies and TV shows are displayed and the logos of LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are below.

OTT Services

Explore your favorite streaming services easily

Dive straight into a new series as easily as possible, with built-in shortcut access to your favorite streaming services and apps.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

A cozy concert in a living room is playing on the screen. The WOW Interface menu appears as an overlay and the user navigates to soundbar settings.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features, even while you watch.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****HD is compatible for WOW interface.

Dive into the ultimate movie and gaming zone

Home Cinema Experience

Movie magic with the comfort of your own home

Movie theater ambience, recreated at home. HDR10 Pro ensures every film is presented in true glory, with exceptionally accurate colour and contrast for more immersive cinematic viewings.

LG TV mounted on the wall showing Earth from space in a low-lit living room.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardised picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Powerful Gameplay

Raise your gaming experience with next-level features

Immersive HGiG ensures every moment of play looks incredible, while eARC makes it all sound amazing.

A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. eARC, HGiG logo are placed on the bottom left corner.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

**Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimiser and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimiser" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

*Features shown above will vary by model. For example, 120FPS and AMD FreeSync not applicable to LR60.

Sustainability

Discover LG HD AI's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

LG HD packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

Print

Key Spec

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    FHD LED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor Gen6

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 channel

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    FHD LED

  • Display Resolution

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ready (requires Magic Remote)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ready (requires Magic Remote)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • The security update is supported until

    31/12/2027

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

AUDIO

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ready (requires Magic Remote)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    2ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • CI Slot

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

  • USB Input

    x1 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096481370

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Standard Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2 (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

