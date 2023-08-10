We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV
All Spec
-
EU Series
-
UH668V
-
Screen Size
-
49
-
Vesa Size
-
300x300
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand (Including SOUND BAR)
-
1106*646*77.2
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
-
1106*702*282
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
-
1197*810*174
-
Weight (W/O Pack), head
-
12.0
-
Weight (W/O Pack), total
-
13.7
-
Weight (W/ Pack), total
-
17.7
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
-
LED
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
-
50"↓ Direct
-
4K IPS
-
65",60",43": IPS 4K 55",49":IPS 4K Display
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
-
65/55" : 1700, 49/43" : 1200
-
Viewing Angle
-
Wide viewing angle
-
Panel Type
-
True Black
-
Colour Representation
-
ColourPrime Pro
-
Colour Accuracy
-
3D Colour Mapping
-
HDR
-
HDR Pro
-
ULTRA Luminance
-
Yes (55"↑)
-
Picture Engine
-
UHD Mastering Engine
-
4K Upscaler
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
UH668V: Yes 9 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Football,Game,Photo,isf Expert(Bright Room),isf Expert(Dark Room)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes 6 modes ( 16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All Direction Zoom,Just scan)
-
Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)
-
20W / 2ch
-
Surround Mode
-
Ultra Surround
-
harman/kardon® Sound
-
Yes
-
Magic Sound Tuning
-
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
Sound Mode
-
UH668V : Yes 6 modes (Standard,Cinema,Clear VoiceIII,Football, Music,Game)
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes (DTS-HD)
-
Hi-Fi Audio
-
Yes
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
OS
-
webOS 3.0
-
Magic Zoom
-
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
-
Yes
-
STB Control
-
Yes
-
My Channels
-
Yes
-
My Starter
-
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
-
Yes
-
Multi-view
-
Yes
-
LG Smart World
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
WiDi
-
Yes
-
Miracast
-
Yes
-
DLNA(Network File Broswer)
-
Yes
-
Processor
-
Quad
-
DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)
-
EU : Yes
-
Time Shift (Via External HDD, USB)
-
Yes
-
Quick Start
-
Yes
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
-
Yes
-
External Device App Download for USB
-
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HID Keyboard / Mouse
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
Energy saving mode
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
-
MHEG (UK)
-
CI + (Common Interface)
-
CI+1.3
-
Teletext Page
-
2,000 page
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
-
Yes (UK: Flof)
-
Subtitle
-
Yes
-
EPG(8days)
-
Yes
-
Wifi(Wifi Direct)
-
802.11.ac
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
RF In
-
2 (RF, Sat)
-
Component In (Composite Share)
-
1(Composite shared)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
HDMI
-
3 (HDMI 2.0a)
-
LAN
-
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
(USB to RS232C)
-
CI Slot
-
1
-
USB
-
2 ( 2.0 : 2ea)
-
Headphone out / Line out
-
1
-
Stand type
-
Crescent
-
Remote Controller
-
MR15R
-
Battery (for Remote Control)
-
Yes
-
Vesa Wall Mount Support
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
-
Yes
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
(100~240Vac 50-60Hz)
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.3W↓
