50" LG Plasma Smart TV with 3D

Specs

Reviews

Support

50PB690V

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen Size (in.)

50

Full HD (1080p)

Yes

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1

Protective Skin Glass

Yes

ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

Orbiter / Color Wash

600Hz Sub Field Driving

Yes

Altitude

2,900m / 9,514ft

3D SPECIFICATION

3D type

SG

Format

S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

2D to 3D

Yes

3D to 2D

Yes

2D to 3D Depth control

0~+20 (default : 10)

2D to 3D Viewpoint control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

2D to 3D Mode

5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

3D Depth Control

Yes

3D Viewpoint control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

3D Picture Mode

Yes

3D Image Correction

Yes

Format Auto Detection

Yes

3D video Supported formats

WMV, H.264

VIDEO

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio Correction

8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

Just Scan

( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Mode (Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Photo/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)

Picture Wizard

Picture Wizard Ⅲ

H.264 Codec

2K/60p

AUDIO

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2 Ch Speaker system

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround System

Virtual Surround Plus

Sound Status Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

Clear Voice

Yes (Clear Voice 2)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Ready (available with magic remote dongle or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Dongle)

- Music Station

Ready (available with magic remote dongle or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Dongle)

SMART TV

SmartHome

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Game World

Yes

Hand Gesture

Yes

Voice Recognition

Yes

SMART SHARE

Media Share - Remote App

Yes

Media Share - Network File Browser

Yes

Media Share - LG Cloud

Yes

Media Share - Google Dial

Yes

Media Share - Window Media Player (Play to)

Yes

Screen Share - Miracast

Yes

Screen Share - MHL

Yes

Screen Share - 2nd Display

Yes

Screen Share - WiDi

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Motion eye care

Yes

EPG(SI)

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

JACK PACK(SIDE)

USB 2.0

3

HDMI

1

CI slot

Yes

JACK PACK(REAR)

RF In

2

Full Scart

1

Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

1-Sharing with Component

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

1(Optical)

LAN

1

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

USB to RS232C

HDMI

2

PENTOUCH SPEC

Pentouch (Ready / In-Packing)

Ready

Response Time

17ms

Touch Frequency

60Hz

Touch Home Mode

6 mode(Sketchbook, My Gallery, Office viewer, Internet, Smart Home, PC link)

Dual Touch

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in

Set Built-in

WiFi Direct

Yes

Simplink

Yes

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

USB

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG, JPS, MPO

External Device App Download

Yes

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital),EAC3,HAAC,AAC,Mpeg,MP3,PCM,DTS

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

SET (w/o stand) (mm)

1172 x 700.9 x 56

Including stand (mm)

1172 x 756.7 x 315

VESA Dimensions (mm)

400 x 400

WEIGHT(KG)

SET (w/o stand kg)

23.3

Including stand (kg)

24.9

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(50PB690V)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

