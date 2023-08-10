We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" LG Smart TV with webOS
All Spec
-
Screen Size (in.)
-
55
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Full HD (1080p)
-
Yes
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom1)
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Smart Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
HEVC Codec
-
2K/60p
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2Ch Speaker System (1 way 2 SPK)
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround System
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Status Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
-
Yes
-
Recording
-
External Hard Drive
-
Time Shift (live playback)
-
External Hard Drive
-
Watch & Record
-
External Input watch & record, Smart function using & record
-
External Input Record
-
RF/Composit
-
Scheduled Recording
-
Manual, According to broadcasting information, Recommand, Voice, Series recording
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My apps)
-
Yes
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Google Dial
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Bluetooth - Phone to TV Sound Transmission
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0
-
3
-
HDMI
-
3
-
CI slot
-
Yes
-
RF In
-
2
-
Full Scart
-
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
-
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
-
1(Optical)
-
LAN
-
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
1
-
Headphone out
-
1
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
-
Set Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Simplink
-
Yes
-
Divx (HD )
-
Yes
-
Picture
-
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
-
1242 x 724 x 55.1
-
Including stand (mm)
-
1242 x 774 x 220
-
in Carton
-
1330 x 810 x 152
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
-
17.7
-
Including stand (kg)
-
20.9
-
In Carton
-
24.9
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.