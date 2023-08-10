About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

55" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

55UJ651V

55" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Display Type

LED

Screen Size (in.)

55

Resolution

3840 x 2160

BLU Type

Edge

VIDEO

HDR

Active HDR

└ HDR10

Yes

└ HLG

Yes

ULTRA Luminance

Yes

Colour Master Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes (4K)

HDR Effect

Yes

Smart Picture Mode

Yes

HEVC Codec

Yes

VP9 Decoder

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Magic Sound Tuning

Ready

Hi-Fi Audio

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

webOS 3.5

Yes

Magic Remote

Ready (AN-MR650A)

Natural Voice Recognition

Ready

Universal Control

Ready

LG Content Store

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Music Player

Yes

Freeview Play

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

EPG(8days)

Yes

Digital Recording

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

4

└ ARC (Audio Return Channel)

Yes

USB

2

LAN

1

Component / Composite

1 (Composite common)

CI Slot

1

RF In

2 (RF, Sat)

Wi-Fi

Yes

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

Yes

WiDi (PC to TV)

Yes

Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)

Yes

Network File Browser

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

POWER

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

A+

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

1237 x 718 x 64

Size W/O Carton, With Stand

1237 x 778 x 233

Size W/ Carton, With Stand

1360 x 835 x 152

VESA

300 x 300

EAN Code

8801031374250

Distance of the TV Stand legs

1,133mm

WEIGHT (KG)

Weight (TV)

16.0

Weight (TV + Stand)

16.2

Weight (W/Carton)

20.4

ACCESSORY

Remote Control

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Owner's Manual

Yes

Battery (for Remote Control)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55UJ651V-ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 