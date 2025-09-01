Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
All TVs
True Wireless TV
OLED evo
MiniLED
OLED
QNED evo
QNED
NanoCell
Ultra Big TVs
4K UHD TVs
Smart TVs
TV Accessories
Soundbars
TV Bundles
55 inch TVs
65 inch TVs

Our Picks for You 

86 - 98 inch LG Smart TVs

Make your living room work smarter, not harder, with LG Smart TVs powered by webOS. Enjoy instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more, with an easy-to-use interface designed for seamless navigation. With AI Sound Pro, audio is automatically adjusted to enhance dialogue clarity and overall sound balance.

 

LG Smart TVs also come equipped with AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast, allowing effortless screen mirroring from your devices. With LG’s Magic Remote, voice control and quick access buttons make switching between apps, live TV, and gaming incredibly simple. 

 

LG Smart TVs go beyond entertainment with personalised features powered by AI—like AI Voice ID, AI Concierge, and AI Picture/Sound Wizard—designed to learn your preferences and deliver a tailored viewing experience. With intuitive tools like AI Search and the built-in AI Chatbot, finding what you love has never been easier.

 

Designed to upgrade your home cinema set-up, browse a range of flat screen TVs that bring the world of entertainment to the small screen. Whether you want an OLED, OLED evo, QNED, QNED evo, or 4K UHD, our smart TVs deliver outstanding picture quality and first-class Dolby Atmos sound for an outstanding viewing experience.

Become an LG Member

Enjoy all the benefits of FREE LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.

Sign InJoin Us

Welcome Voucher

Get 5% off your first purchase when you join

Exclusive Pricing

Receive an extra 2% membership discount

Free Delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com

Additional fees may apply based on region

1) Welcome 5% Discount Voucher - Receive a Welcome Voucher giving a 5% discount on your first purchase when you join. Voucher is only valid for products, including accessories, purchased online at lg.com/uk. Voucher code must be applied to shopping cart to redeem this offer. Welcome voucher is valid for the first 90 days since sign-up. Welcome voucher may not be valid in conjunction with other offers.

2) Membership Discount - For your purchases as an LG.com Member, you receive a 2% membership discount to redeem in the LG online store for all orders. This is valid as long as the LG membership policy is maintained.

3) Free Delivery for members- Products can only be delivered within UK area. Delivery of the Product(s) does not include installation, except where we expressly specify otherwise at the time of ordering on our LG Online Store. LG provides free delivery service to members only.

Need Help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get Support