LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV - 77"
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
OLED
-
Screen Size (in.)
-
77
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
HDR
-
Active HDR with Dolby Vision
-
└ HDR10
-
Yes
-
└ HLG
-
Yes
-
└ Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
ULTRA Luminance
-
Yes
-
Colour Master Engine
-
Yes
-
Active Depth Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes (4K)
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Smart Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
-
Yes
-
VP9 Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
80W (WF : 40W)
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 ch
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
Yes - Dolby Atmos stream from BluRay Player requires software update available later in 2017
-
Surround Mode
-
Dolby Surround (OLED Surround)
-
Magic Sound Tuning
-
Yes
-
Hi-Fi Audio
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
-
webOS 3.5
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote
-
Included
-
Natural Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
Freeview Play
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
DVB-T2/C/S2 (Main/Sub)
-
EPG(8days)
-
Yes
-
Digital Recording
-
Yes
-
Twin Tuner
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
4
-
└ ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
Yes
-
USB
-
3 (1 x 3.0)
-
LAN
-
1
-
CI Slot
-
1
-
RF In
-
3 (RF, Sat Main/Sub)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
Yes
-
Headphone out / Line out
-
1/1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
1 (Phone Jack Type)
-
WiDi (PC to TV)
-
Yes
-
Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)
-
Yes
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
-
A
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.3W
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
-
1734 x 1055 x 317
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
-
1908 x 1222 x 288
-
VESA
-
600 x 300
-
EAN Code
-
8806084550569
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
-
54.1
-
Weight (W/Carton)
-
68.8
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
-
Yes
-
Battery (for Remote Control)
-
Yes
