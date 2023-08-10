We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
70" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV
All Spec
-
Screen Size (in.)
-
70
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
4K
-
Yes
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
-
Yes
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
ULTRA Luminance
-
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
4K Upsacaler
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
-
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Natural Colour
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Smart Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Soccer, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
HEVC Codec
-
4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 SPK)
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround System
-
ULTRA Surround
-
Tweeter
-
Yes
-
Sound Status Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
-
Yes
-
Recording
-
External Hard Drive
-
Time Shift (live playback)
-
External Hard Drive
-
Watch & Record
-
External Input watch & record, Smart function using & record
-
External Input Record
-
RF/Composit
-
Scheduled Recording
-
Manual, According to broadcasting information, Recommand, Voice, Series recording
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My apps)
-
Yes
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
Live Menu
-
Recommend, Channels, Recordings
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Google Dial
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0
-
2
-
USB 3.0
-
1
-
HDMI
-
3
-
CI slot
-
Yes
-
RF In
-
2
-
Full Scart
-
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
-
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
-
1(Optical)
-
PC Audio Input
-
1
-
LAN
-
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
1
-
Headphone out
-
1
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
-
Set Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Simplink
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio
-
Yes
-
Divx (HD )
-
Yes
-
Picture
-
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
-
1572 x 909 x 59.7
-
Including stand (mm)
-
1572 x 971 x 265
-
in Carton
-
1682 x 1080 x 175
-
VESA Dimensions (mm)
-
600 x 400
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
-
28.7
-
Including stand (kg)
-
30.1
-
In Carton
-
38.1
