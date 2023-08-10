About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
70" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

70" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

70UF772V

70" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen Size (in.)

70

Display Type

LED

4K

Yes

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)

Yes

VIDEO

Tru ULTRA HD Engine

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

ULTRA Luminance

Yes

Tru Black Control

Yes

Aspect Ratio Correction

8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

4K Upsacaler

Yes

Dynamic Scanning

Yes

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Natural Colour

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Yes

Smart Picture Mode

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Soccer, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

HEVC Codec

4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P

AUDIO

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 SPK)

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround System

ULTRA Surround

Tweeter

Yes

Sound Status Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

Clear Voice

Yes (Clear Voice 2)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Private Sound Sync

Yes

apt-X Encoder

Yes

DVR

Recording

External Hard Drive

Time Shift (live playback)

External Hard Drive

Watch & Record

External Input watch & record, Smart function using & record

External Input Record

RF/Composit

Scheduled Recording

Manual, According to broadcasting information, Recommand, Voice, Series recording

SMART TV(WEBOS)

Launcher (Recent / Home / My apps)

Yes

LG Store

Yes

Live Menu

Recommend, Channels, Recordings

SMART SHARE

Media Share - Remote App

Yes

Media Share - Network File Browser

Yes

Media Share - Google Dial

Yes

Screen Share - Miracast

Yes

Screen Share - WiDi

Yes

JACK PACK(SIDE)

USB 2.0

2

USB 3.0

1

HDMI

3

CI slot

Yes

JACK PACK(REAR)

RF In

2

Full Scart

1

Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

1

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

1(Optical)

PC Audio Input

1

LAN

1

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

1

Headphone out

1

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in

Set Built-in

WiFi Direct

Yes

Simplink

Yes

Simultaneous Audio

Yes

USB

Divx (HD )

Yes

Picture

JPEG, JPS, MPO

External Device App Download

Yes

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

SET (w/o stand) (mm)

1572 x 909 x 59.7

Including stand (mm)

1572 x 971 x 265

in Carton

1682 x 1080 x 175

VESA Dimensions (mm)

600 x 400

WEIGHT(KG)

SET (w/o stand kg)

28.7

Including stand (kg)

30.1

In Carton

38.1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(70UF772V-ZP)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(70UF772V-ZW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 