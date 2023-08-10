LG TONE Active™ Wireless Headset - Red

About Cookies on This Site

Support

HBS-A80

Print

All Spec

HW

Bluetooth Ver.

4.1

Receiver

Advanced Quad layer

Number of Microphone

2

Mic Type

MEMS

Number of LED (Colour)

2 (Red, Blue)

Size (W x L x T mm)

142.1 x 148 x 15.6

Weight(g)

51

Port type

Micro USB

Number of Buttons

6(Tact)

Power Button

Dome Key

Wire Management

Pull Type

Colour

Red

POWER

Battery

2 x 90mAh

Standby Time

Up to 530 hrs

Talk Time

Up to 12 hrs

Music Play Time

Up to 9.5 hrs

Charging Time

Less than 2 hrs

SW

Profile

HFP1.6,HSP,A2DP,AVRCP

Equalizer settings

Yes (Bass , Normal, Treble)

HD Voice

Yes VoLTE(HFP1.6)

Sound solution

aptX® Compatible

Advanced Multipoint (2HFP x 2A2DP)

Yes

apt-x

Yes

Vibrate On/Off

Yes

Microphone Mute

Yes

Vibrating Call Alert

Yes

Voice Prompt

Yes

Auto Reconnect

Yes

Battery Status Alert

Yes

Battery Level Notfication

Yes

Charging complete LED

BLUE Solid

CALL

Call

Yes

APPLICATION

Tone & Talk

Yes

Find me

Yes

Voice Memo

Yes

Tone VP Change

Yes

