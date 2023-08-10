We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TONE Style SL5 - Bluetooth Neckband Headphones
All Spec
-
Product Size (W x H x D) mm
-
156.5 x 178.7 x 18
-
Product Net Weight (Kg)
-
0.0458
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
430 x 240 x 420
-
Type
-
Tompson
-
Display Type
-
2 (Red, Blue)
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.0
-
BLE supporting
-
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
USB C-type (Female)
-
Yes
-
Open / Semi-open / Canal
-
canal
-
Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size
-
Dyn 8Φ
-
Mic type
-
Analog MEMS
-
Number of Mics
-
2 pairs
-
NR/EC
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ
-
Yes
-
LG Pre-set EQ(Bass, Normal, Treble, Flat)
-
Yes
-
Product Battery Type
-
Lithium + Polymer
-
Product Battery Capacity
-
75 mAh (Typical)
-
Product Battery Charging time
-
Less than 1 hrs
-
Product Battery Life (talk/play)
-
8/8
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager(FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Companion App(Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Voice Prompt
-
English
-
TV
-
Yes
-
Tact
-
Yes
-
Simple manual
-
English, French, Spanish, Fore, Russian
-
Warranty Card(WEEE)
-
Yes
-
Data cable
-
Yes
-
Extra Ear Gel
-
L,S
