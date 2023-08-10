About Cookies on This Site

TONE Flex XL7 - Bluetooth Neckband Headphones

Specs

Reviews

Support

TONE Flex XL7 - Bluetooth Neckband Headphones

HBS-XL7

TONE Flex XL7 - Bluetooth Neckband Headphones

Print

All Spec

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

Product Size (W x H x D) mm

155 x 180 x 14

WEIGHT(KG)

Product Net Weight (Kg)

0.044

CARTON BOX

Size (W x H x D) mm

430 x 240 x 420

Type

Tompson

DISPLAY INFORMATION

Display Type

2 (Red, Blue)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.0

BLE supporting

Yes

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

USB C-type (Female)

Yes

SOUND

Open / Semi-open / Canal

canal

Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size

Dyn 8Φ

External DAC

Yes

Mic type

Analog MEMS

Number of Mics

2 pairs

NR/EC

Yes

EQ

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

Meridian EQ

Yes

LG Pre-set EQ(Bass, Normal, Treble, Flat)

Yes

BATTERY

Product Battery Type

Lithium + Polymer

Product Battery Capacity

75 mAh (Typical)

Product Battery Charging time

Less than 1 hrs

Product Battery Life (talk/play)

8/10

BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

AI Dedicated Key

Yes

Fast Charging

Yes

Upgrade Manager(FOTA)

Yes

Companion App(Android/iOS)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Voice Prompt

English

CONTROL

Tact

Yes

ACCESSORY

Simple manual

English, French, Spanish, Fore

Warranty Card(WEEE)

Yes

Data cable

Yes

Extra Ear Gel

L,S

