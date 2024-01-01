Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE Active™ Wireless Headset - Black

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG TONE Active™ Wireless Headset - Black

HBS-A80

LG TONE Active™ Wireless Headset - Black

LG HBS-A80 Black
Print

All Spec

HW

  • Bluetooth Ver.

    4.1

  • Receiver

    Advanced Quad layer

  • Number of Microphone

    2

  • Mic Type

    MEMS

  • Number of LED (Colour)

    2 (Red, Blue)

  • Size (W x L x T mm)

    142.1 x 148 x 15.6

  • Weight(g)

    51

  • Port type

    Micro USB

  • Number of Buttons

    6(Tact)

  • Power Button

    Dome Key

  • Wire Management

    Pull Type

  • Colour

    Black

POWER

  • Battery

    2 x 90mAh

  • Standby Time

    Up to 530 hrs

  • Talk Time

    Up to 12 hrs

  • Music Play Time

    Up to 9.5 hrs

  • Charging Time

    Less than 2 hrs

SW

  • Profile

    HFP1.6,HSP,A2DP,AVRCP

  • Equalizer settings

    Yes (Bass , Normal, Treble)

  • HD Voice

    Yes VoLTE(HFP1.6)

  • Sound solution

    aptX® Compatible

  • Advanced Multipoint (2HFP x 2A2DP)

    Yes

  • apt-x

    Yes

  • Vibrate On/Off

    Yes

  • Microphone Mute

    Yes

  • Vibrating Call Alert

    Yes

  • Voice Prompt

    Yes

  • Auto Reconnect

    Yes

  • Battery Status Alert

    Yes

  • Battery Level Notfication

    Yes

  • Charging complete LED

    BLUE Solid

CALL

  • Call

    Yes

APPLICATION

  • Tone & Talk

    Yes

  • Voice Memo

    Yes

  • Find me

    Yes

  • Tone VP Change

    Yes

