About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG xboom Buds Plus by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds with Graphene Drivers & Adaptive EQ, ANC, Black

LG xboom Buds Plus by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds with Graphene Drivers & Adaptive EQ, ANC, Black

LG xboom Buds Plus by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds with Graphene Drivers & Adaptive EQ, ANC, Black

BUDSPLUS
USP card: LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am
USP card: Pristine sound from graphene
USP card: Outstanding noise cancellation
USP card: Tailored sound for your ear
USP card: Sanitize your buds while charging
USP card: Connect to a world of entertainment
cradle side view with earbuds apart
cradle front view with earbuds inside
earbuds from each diagonal angle
earbuds front and rear view
cradle front view
opened empty cradle top view
front view with earbuds apart
USP card: LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am
USP card: Pristine sound from graphene
USP card: Outstanding noise cancellation
USP card: Tailored sound for your ear
USP card: Sanitize your buds while charging
USP card: Connect to a world of entertainment
cradle side view with earbuds apart
cradle front view with earbuds inside
earbuds from each diagonal angle
earbuds front and rear view
cradle front view
opened empty cradle top view
front view with earbuds apart

Key Features

  • Graphene unit - for rich, clearer sound
  • ANC - experience clear sound that cuts through the static
  • Adaptive EQ - tailored sound for your ears
  • UV Nano - clean ear gels for a sanitary fit
  • Plug & Wireless - plug in without Bluetooth
  • Wireless charging - effortless charging
More
will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

xboom Buds Plus, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds Plus, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style.

xboom buds Plus cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

xboom buds Plus cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

LG xboom buds range and features 

 xboom Buds Plusxboom Budsxboom Buds Lite
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

xboom Buds Plus

 

 

xboom Buds

 

 

xboom Buds Lite

 

 

 

Product Description

 

 

 

 

Advanced earbuds with superior sound and easy usability.

 

 

 

 

Standard earbuds suitable for various everyday activities.

 

 

 

 

Essential earbuds with long-lasting battery life, ideal for indoor spaces.

 

 

 

 

Best Suited For

 

 

Recommended for active users who travel frequently or enjoy exercising.

 

 

Recommended for users with active daily routines, such as students and office workers.

 

 

Recommended for users in indoor spaces like cafes and libraries

 

 

 

Graphene Driver

 

 

O

 

 

 

O

 

 

 

O

 

 

 

 

Adaptive EQ

 

 

O

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

ANC

 

 

 

ANC

ANC optimisation

Wind Noise Reduction

 

 

ANC

ANC optimisation

Wind Noise Reduction

 

 

 

Mild ANC

 

 

 

 

 

Clear Call

 

 

 

6-Mics with beamforming and noise reduction Al algorithm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6-Mics with beamforming and noise reduction Al algorithm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2-MICs with noise reduction

Al algorithm

 

 

 

 

 

 

Auracast

 

 

 

 

O

 

 

 

 

O

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Plug&Wireless

 

 

 

 

O

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Wireless Charging

 

 

 

 

O

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Hygiene (UVnano)

 

 

 

 

O

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Battery life

 

 

 

 

up to 30hr

 

 

 

 

up to 30hr

 

 

 

 

up to 35hr

 

 

 Learn MoreLearn MoreLearn More
xboom Buds Plus

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Buds Plus

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. He is also a pioneer in AI, with experience as the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-powered radio platform RAiDiO.FYI. All ‘xboom by will.i.am’ are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Buds to deliver unmatched sound and call quality.

On the upper image will.i.am is working at a recording studio wearing a red vest staring at a screen places before him. On the bottom image will.i.am is as well working at a studio staring at the screen with green windows on it.

New xboom Buds Plus, dressed in new style

On the left above will.i.am's rear face stays looking at his left side, wearing sunglasses and pointing earbud in his ear with his index finger. On the right above two white earbuds' images stays. In the middle-left will.i.am's portrait image is placed facing the front, wearing earbud, cap and sunglasses. In the middle-right will.i.am's another portrait image stays also wearing earbud, cap and sunglasses. Below xboom Buds Lite's cradle with earbuds within stays in will.i.am's hand.

Richer, clearer sound driven by revolutionary material

Paper-thin yet strong as steel. A driver made from the latest cutting-edge graphene material delivers pristine sound comparable to high-end audio devices.

*The Graphene-coated driver uses a graphene-coated diaphragm.

The heart of supreme sound

Discover Graphene-coated driver, the ultimate sound material.

Buds on, rest of the noise fades

xboom Buds Plus feature advanced noise cancellation, especially effective against noise from car and tire-road friction. Experience clear sound that cuts through the static.

An unit of white earbud places in the center and sound waves goes through the earbud from left to right showing the Ambient noise compared with ANC

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

Superior ANC performance of xboom Buds Plus for low-frequency noise

Comparison of low-frequency noise cancellation performance between xboom Buds Plus and other brands.

A graph showing how much the low-frequency noise decreases from 3 different brands: LG xboom Buds, Brand A and Brand B.

*The graph is based on the result from the internal testing by LG

* To ensure the measurement closely reflect actual user-perceived performance, LG conducted tests by placing a miniature microphone inside a human ear.

*The average ANC attenuation ranges from 100Hz to 900Hz.

3 microphones for crystal clear calls 

Mics filter out background noise while you’re on the phone. Two beamforming mics detect and focus on your voice to ensure it’s heard with full clarity.

A pair of white xboom Buds Plus illustrating the 3 microphones it has.

Adaptive EQ

Tailored sound for your ear

Adaptive EQ algorithm delivers an optimised listening experience by analyzing the fit of your earbuds. Whether they sit snugly or loosely, the sound automatically adjusts to match your unique ear shape and fit.

A guy wearing xboom Buds Plus in his ear is moving with his both arms like he's dancing. The spectrum of him indicates that Adaptive EQ feature works while the user's moving.

 

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

*The effects of Adaptive EQ may vary depending on the user or fit.

*For optimal use, running the Fit Test in the LG ThinQ App is recommended. (required only once during initial setup)

xboom Buds App

Optimised to suit you

Adjust the setting of your earbuds on the exclusive app designed for xboom Buds Plus. Optimised to fit your needs with various features like EQ settings. The app supports iOS, Android, and LG gram’s Windows.

On a cell phone stays xboom Buds app's main screen. To the left there's the same app's Sound Effect adjustment feature UI image and to the right there're Touch function and Find my earbuds feature UI images each.

Auracast

Auracast-enabled Buds pioneer public audio experience

Experience the next-generation Bluetooth technology, Auracast, through xboom Buds. Tune into the audio of your choice from countless streams. Join your docent for a tour in a museum or choose your preferred audio stream in crowded spaces like airports.

In the picture above a docent is giving a tour to 3 people and all of them are wearing xboom Buds Plus in the ear. In the picture below in the airport there's a screen with flight information and a guy is listening to the information using xboom Buds Plus.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only. 

Auracast Assistant

Auracast for enhanced listening experience

xboom Buds Plus provide Auracast Assistant. Through the exclusive Buds app, you can experience Auracast even on devices that don’t natively support it. Works on mobile phones across all brands.

In the center there's a cell phone showing xboom Buds app's various menus and beside the cell phone there're picture drawings of a tablet, a laptop and other devices.

Connectivity

Buds and gram, a seamless match in every way

xboom Buds Plus work seamlessly with the gram with great synergy. After instant connection, you can control your buds on the gram right away.

A white laptop, LG gram is powered on in the center and shows xboom Buds app's connected screen on the bottom right. Beside the laptop a white xboom Buds Plus's cradle with a pair of earbuds is placed and a 'connected' sign is drawn between them.

*Available only on LG gram with the xboom Buds app pre-installed.

Complementary connectivity

Shows connection status with a pop-up and information display after initial paring during subsequent connections. Speedy, hassle-free connection boosts productivity.

*Available only on LG gram with the xboom Buds app pre-installed.

Instant access to sound adjustment

Adjust your xboom Buds Plus on the gram instantly, through the app developed for the gram. You can control settings such as ANC and EQ right on the screen without interrupting the content you’re enjoying. 

*Available only on LG gram with the xboom Buds app pre-installed.

Matching design

Complete your style with a cohesive design, featuring matching black and white colours.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

Ear Hook Design

A hook to stay fit

Our new ear hook design gives a secure yet comfortable fit. Enjoy your walk or stroll with your earbuds right in place.

A person's left ear with a unit of white xboom Buds Plus in it. Above the earbud, there's a two-way arrow.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

Battery life

Up to 30 hrs of playtime

Long-lasting battery life of xboom Buds Plus will surprise you. Enjoy up to 10 hrs of continuous listening, and 30 hrs with in-between charging in the case.*

*Actual performance may vary depending on settings and usage environment.

Wireless Charging

Effortless charging without wires

Stay fully powered without cables or hassle. Just place the charging case on the wireless charging pad or your smartphone** to power up anytime, anywhere.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only. 

**Requires a smartphone with wireless charging capability.

UVnano Hygiene

Clean ear gels for a sanitary fit

You can sanitise your wireless earbuds through the charging case. It's built with UV lights and expanded the UV LED area to reduce up to 99.9% of bacteria on the outer surface of the ear gels that touches your skin.

A black xboom Buds Plus cradle is placed open with one earbud in it and another earbud out of it.

*UVnano is combination of UV LEDs & nanometer.

*Independent testing has shown that the UVnano charging cradle reduces 99.9% of Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus, and Klebsiella Pneumonia on the outer surface of the ear gels that come into contact with the user's inner ear skin within ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only during charging. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.

*This product uses UV technology at wavelengths between 265 and 285 nanometers.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. 

Water-resistant

Wetness won’t get in the way

Enjoy uninterrupted sound during your workouts or on humid days. xboom Buds Plus stay protected from sweat and moisture with an IPX4 water-resistant rating.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

*An IPX4 rating means a product can handle light rain, sweat, and splashes, but is not suitable for submersion in water or exposure to high-pressure water jets.

*An IPX4 rating applies to the earbuds only and not to the charging case.

Plug & Wireless

Plug in and connect to a world of entertainment

Plug in the xboom Buds Plus cradle even on non-Bluetooth devices. Whether you're on a plane or at the gym, a simple connection lets you enjoy all your favourite content anytime.

On the left side of the divided-image, a woman is sitting in a cabin seat of aircraft wearing xboom Buds Plus in her ears. On the tray table xboom Buds Plus's cradle of the same color placed with a cable connected. On the right side a woman is running on a treadmill wearing xboom Buds Plus. On the dashboard of the treadmill a same-colored xboom Buds Plus cradle is placed with a cable connected to it.

xboom-buds-plus-2025-feature-desktop-23-1.jpg

xboom-buds-plus-2025-feature-desktop-23-2.jpg

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

Print

Key Spec

  • Sound Solution - ANC

    Yes

  • Speaker - Unit Size (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Convenience - Plug&Wireless

    Yes

  • Convenience - UVnano

    Yes

  • Convenience - Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Convenience - Wireless Charging

    Yes

All Spec

SOUND SOLUTION

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    6

  • Adaptive EQ

    Yes

EQ

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Customised EQ

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • Auracast

    Yes

  • Microsoft Swift Pair

    Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Earbuds (ANC off & Adaptive EQ off)

    up to 10

  • Earbuds (ANC on)

    up to 7.5 (Adaptive EQ off)

  • Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    up to 30

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Case

    2.5

  • Earbuds

    1

CONVENIENCE

  • Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Plug&Wireless

    Yes

  • Companion App

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS(LG gram)

  • Multi-Point

    Yes

  • USB-C type Charging Port

    Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

  • Earbud

    25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

  • Charging Case

    63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    39.4 g

  • Earbud Net Weight (1EA)

    5.3 g

ACCESSORY

  • Normal Silicon Eargels

    Yes

  • Ear hook

    Yes

  • AUX (3.5Φ) to USB-C Cable

    Yes

  • QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

    Yes

  • Safety Information & Warranty Card

    Yes

  • USB-C Charging & Data Cable

    Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806096569849

SPEAKER

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

  • Diaphragm

    Graphene-coated

  • Unit Size (Φ)

    10Φ

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 