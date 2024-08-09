Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Streaming Week

Imagem da comemoração dos 10 anos do webOS durante a LG Streaming Week, com parceiros globais de conteúdo

LG Streaming Week

De 9 de setembro a 13 de outubro

Receba ofertas semanais limitadas

Comemorando os 10 anos do webOS

Descubra seus filmes, séries, esportes, anime, jogos favoritos e muito mais. 

Confira as últimas ofertas da LG Streaming Week na sua TV LG.

Receba ofertas semanais limitadas

Basta abrir o aplicativo LG Streaming Week na LG TV para aproveitar as ofertas.

Ganhe três meses grátis

Apple TV+

Ganhe três meses grátis

Apple Music

Ganhe 1 meses grátis

Baby Shark World

Seu primeiro mês por R$10

e 30 minutos de avaliação gratuita do Blacknut

Ganhe 30 dias grátis

Crunchyroll

Ganhe desconto no NFL Game Pass

Season Pro & Weekly Pro DAZN

Ganhe 50% de desconto por dois meses

Ganhe 50% de desconto no plano básico do Globoplay

Aproveite 70% de desconto por seis meses

Mubi

Economize 50% no plano anual padrão

Paramount+

Acesse para alugar/comprar com 50% de desconto

Prime Video
Uma imagem da LG OLED TV

Mais ofertas

durante a LG Streaming Week

Mais ofertas Saiba mais

*O conteúdo, os aplicativos e as ofertas disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o serviço, o país, o produto e a região. Aplicam-se termos.

**A LG lançou suas primeiras TVs LCD e OLED com a plataforma webOS em 2014.

***As ofertas semanais limitadas podem ser resgatadas somente até o final de cada semana de promoção. Consulte o aplicativo LG Streaming Week na LG TV para ver as ofertas semanais. As ofertas podem ser encerradas antecipadamente devido ao número limitado de vouchers.

Apple TV+: A oferta termina em 17/11/2024 e está disponível nos modelos 2018-2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TVs, StanbyME e StanbyME GO no app Apple TV. Válida somente para novos assinantes e renovações qualificadas do Apple TV+ na sua região. Limite de uma oferta por TV e ID Apple. O plano é renovado automaticamente pelo preço mensal da sua região até ser cancelado. É necessário um ID Apple com forma de pagamento registrada. O pagamento será cobrado na forma de pagamento registrada e pode ser cancelado nos seus ajustes de sua conta, a qualquer momento, pelo menos um dia antes de cada data de renovação. Aplicam-se termos e política de privacidade da Apple; veja os termos aplicáveis em https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/br/terms.html. Idade mínima necessária dependendo do seu país e no país que corresponde à loja em que você está resgatando a oferta. Requer produtos e serviços compatíveis. Não pode ser combinada com outras ofertas que forneçam acesso ao mesmo serviço. Apple TV+ é uma marca de serviço Apple Inc.

Apple Music: A oferta termina em 30/4/2025. Disponível no app Apple Music em dispositivos selecionados dos modelos 2018-2024 da LG 4K, modelos de Smart TV 8K, modelos de TV StandbyME e StandbyME Go. Válido apenas para novos assinantes e renovações qualificadas. O Apple Music é renovado automaticamente com o valor mensal praticado na sua região até ser cancelado. Requer produtos e serviços compatíveis e idade mínima. Aplicam-se termos.

Baby Shark World: A oferta termina em 14/10/2024. Oferta disponível em modelos LG 2018-2024 no aplicativo LG Streaming Weeks. O teste gratuito de 1 mês é válido apenas para novos assinantes do aplicativo Baby Shark World na sua região. O plano é renovado ao preço da sua região por mês até ser cancelado. Aplicam-se os termos.

Blacknut: A oferta termina em 13/10/2024 e está disponível em modelos LG Smart TV 2021-2024. Válido apenas para novos assinantes Blacknut. Cancele a qualquer momento, aplicam-se os termos.

Crunchyroll: A oferta termina em 13/10/2024. Oferta disponível para modelos de TV LG de 2018 a 2024. Válido apenas para novos assinantes. O plano será renovado pelo preço da sua região por mês após o período promocional.Aplicam-se termos.

DAZN: Week 1) Válida somente para novos assinantes, a oferta termina em 22 de setembro de 2024. Sua assinatura Season Pro do NFL Game Pass será renovada automaticamente em 1º de agosto de 2025, a menos que seja cancelada em Minha conta. Aplicam-se termos e condições. / Week 2) Válida somente para novos assinantes, a oferta termina em 29 de setembro de 2024. Aplicam-se termos e condições.

Globoplay: Oferta válida somente no Brasil, até 10/13/2024, aplicável em todos os modelos de TV LG 2018-2024 disponíveis no Brasil. Exclusivo para novos assinantes. Depois do período promocional a assinatura é renovada automaticamente no valor mensal do plano. Oferta valida exclusivamente no plano Globoplay mensal no valor de R$ 27,90 a partir do link da promoção/QR code.

Mubi: Aproveite 6 meses com 70% de desconto. A oferta termina em 06/10/2024. Oferta válida em todos os dispositivos LG 2018 - 2024 e nos modelos webOS 4.0 - webOS 24. Válida apenas para novos assinantes da MUBI na sua região. Após o término do período da oferta, será cobrada automaticamente dos participantes a taxa de assinatura do plano escolhido por meio da página de inscrição promocional da MUBI. Aplicam-se termos.

Paramount+: Aplicável apenas aos Plano Padrão. Após o primeiro ano, será aplicável o preço convencional ao plano anual (atualmente R$ 178.90/ano). Apenas para Novos & Antigos assinantes que sejam elegíveis. É necessário ter 18 anos ou mais para assinar. Termos e Condições aplicáveis.

Prime Video: As ofertas estão sujeitas a alterações. Consulte nossos Termos em primevideo.com/help para mais detalhes. Amazon.com Inc e suas afiliadas não são patrocinadores desta promoção. Amazon, Prime Video e todos os logotipos relacionados são marcas registradas da Amazon.com, Inc ou suas afiliadas.