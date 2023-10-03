We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Customizable Column Refrigerator, Counter Depth, 13.6 cu.ft.
Built for performance, Designed by you
*Products in the video are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Images above are illustration purposes only.
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.
Additional Colours of Door Panels Available
Call 1-888-542-2623 to order from LG Parts & Services
Beige Glass
Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.
Pink Glass
Mint Glass
Beige Glass
Pink Glass
Mint Glass
Green Stainless Steel
Stainless Steel
Matte Black Stainless Steel
Green Stainless Steel
Stainless Steel
Matte Black Stainless Steel
Design a Kitchen Space full of personality
Sleek Built-in Design
the product is perfectly inserted into the kitchen wall and shows built-in look.
*Images above are illustration purposes only.
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.
Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines
The new design fits perfectly into standard kitchen cabinets for a clean, minimalist look.
A Flat Door to Inspired Decor
Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.
Zero Space Required
The Zero-Clearance hinge allows you to install right next to a wall for a completely built-in look.
Fresher is Better with Door Cooling+
door cooling function on the inside top can preserve the things stored freshly.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test comparing door basket cooling time from 25℃ to 5℃ between LGE Non-door cooling of R327S and door cooling model of GLT51PZGSZ, according to LG internal test method. The result may vary in actual usage.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
*compared with LG’s previous column models.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
13.6
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
23 1/2 x 73 1/4 x 23 5/8
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
238
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Beige Glass
All Spec
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
Column Fridge
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
No/Yes
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Handle Type
-
SmartPull™
-
Finish (Door)
-
Beige Glass
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft)
-
13.6
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)
-
13.6
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Zero Clearance
-
Yes
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
152
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
168
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
73.25
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
73.25
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
23.625
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
26.25
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
27.875
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
48.1875
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
24.8125
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
23 1/2 x 73 1/4 x 23 5/8
-
Installation Clearance
-
Back 2", Front 24 5/8"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
238
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
195174036198
-
Door Type
-
Flat
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
5
-
No. of Door Bins
-
5
-
Vegetable Box
-
2
Buy Directly
LRONC1414G
24" Customizable Column Refrigerator, Counter Depth, 13.6 cu.ft.