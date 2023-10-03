About Cookies on This Site

24" Customizable Column Refrigerator, Counter Depth, 13.6 cu.ft.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

24" Customizable Column Refrigerator, Counter Depth, 13.6 cu.ft.

LRONC1414G

24" Customizable Column Refrigerator, Counter Depth, 13.6 cu.ft.

front view
Define your Space and Style

Built for performance, Designed by you

Customize your space with a choice of colour finishes that complement any space.

*Products in the video are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Images above are illustration purposes only.
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.

Additional Colours of Door Panels Available

Call 1-888-542-2623 to order from LG Parts & Services

Beige Glass

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

Pink Glass

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

Mint Glass

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Larder Glass Beige.
image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Larder Glass Pink.
image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Larder Glass Mint.
image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Larder Glass Beige.
image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Larder Glass Pink.
image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Larder Glass Mint.
image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Larder Glass Beige.

Beige Glass

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Larder Glass Pink.

Pink Glass

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Larder Glass Mint.

Mint Glass

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

Green Stainless Steel

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

Stainless Steel

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

Matte Black Stainless Steel

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

Green Stainless Steel
Stainless Steel
Matte Black Stainless Steel
Green Stainless Steel
Stainless Steel
Matte Black Stainless Steel
Green Stainless Steel

Green Stainless Steel

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

Matte Black Stainless Steel

Matte Black Stainless Steel

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

Customizable Fridge and Freezer Combinations

Design a Kitchen Space full of personality

Add additional Refrigerator or Freezer column combinatations to suit your space and lifestyle.

*Products in the video are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Images above are illustration purposes only.
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.

Fit Design

Sleek Built-in Design

With its flat door and snug cabinet fit, this design delivers a custom, built-in look.

the product is perfectly inserted into the kitchen wall and shows built-in look.

*Images above are illustration purposes only.
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.

Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines

The new design fits perfectly into standard kitchen cabinets for a clean, minimalist look.

A Flat Door to Inspired Decor

Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.

Zero Space Required

The Zero-Clearance hinge allows you to install right next to a wall for a completely built-in look.

Door Cooling ™

Fresher is Better with Door Cooling+

Door Cooling provides a steady supply of cold air to help keep ingredients at peak freshness.

door cooling function on the inside top can preserve the things stored freshly.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test comparing door basket cooling time from 25℃ to 5℃ between LGE Non-door cooling of R327S and door cooling model of GLT51PZGSZ, according to LG internal test method. The result may vary in actual usage.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Less work with LG's frost-free technology

Less work with LG's frost-free technology

LG's frost-free cooling system prevents the accumulation of frost, which saves the hassle of manual defrosting.
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

If you ever experience an issue with your LG refrigerator, you don't have to worry. The Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.
Easy In, Easy Out

Easy In, Easy Out

The Smart Pull™ handle makes opening and closing the door quick and easy. All it takes is a simple lift of the handle for effortless access to your refrigerator.
large interior capacity with fully stored
Larger Capacity

Store More with Optimized Interior Space

This all-new column refrigerator provides ample interior space for all of your groceries.

*compared with LG's previous column models.

image shows how folding shelf is operated. By simply sliding it back, more space is created to store tall bottles.
Folding Shelf

Designed for Tall Items

A Folding Shelf provides additional height to store taller items.
By simply sliding it back, you can create more space for tall items such as a tall water bottle.
Save money. Save energy

Save money. Save energy

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LRONC1414G
CAPACITY
13.6 cu.ft
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
23 1/2" x 73 1/4" x 23 5/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

13.6

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

23 1/2 x 73 1/4 x 23 5/8

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

238

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR®

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Beige Glass

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Column Fridge

Standard/Counter Depth

No/Yes

ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR®

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

SmartPull™

Finish (Door)

Beige Glass

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

13.6

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

13.6

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Zero Clearance

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

152

Gross Weight (lb.)

168

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

73.25

Height to Top of Case (inch)

73.25

Depth without door (inch)

23.625

Depth without handle (inch)

26.25

Depth with handle (inch)

27.875

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

48.1875

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

24.8125

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

23 1/2 x 73 1/4 x 23 5/8

Installation Clearance

Back 2", Front 24 5/8"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

238

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174036198

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Flat

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

5

No. of Door Bins

5

Vegetable Box

2

What people are saying

front view

LRONC1414G

24" Customizable Column Refrigerator, Counter Depth, 13.6 cu.ft.