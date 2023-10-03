We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Share your squares
Share your squares
Grid Shop : Able to capture multiple images and merge them into 1 image in 2x2 grid.
Guide Shot : An image can be overlapped to Camera preview.
Match Shot : Provide 2 previews for capture and merge them as 1 image.
05_Q6_Square-camera-mode_sub_20170712_D
All Spec
FORM FACTOR
Full Touch Screen
FREQUENCY
GSM, HSPA, LTE
OPERATING SYSTEM
Android™ 7.1.1 (Nougat)
PROCESSOR
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 435 (MSM8940)
BATTERY, TYP (mAh)
3,000 mAh Non-Removable
Fast Charging
Quick Charge 2.0
COLOURS
Black
Additional Features
Face Recognition Unlock
Internal
32 GB
(usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)
External
up to 2 TB
(memory cards sold separately)
RAM
3 GB
REAR CAMERA
13MP Normal Angle 76˚ with f/2.2
FRONT CAMERA
5MP Wide Angle 100˚
VIDEO CODEC
H.263, H.264, MP4, VP8, VP9, VC1, XviD, MJPEG, THEORA, HEVC
VIDEO CAPTURE & PLAYBACK
FHD ( 1920 x 1080)
AUDIO CODEC
AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MP2, MIDI, PCM, ADPCM, WMA, OPUS(MKV), Vorbis, ALAC
AUDIO PLAYBACK
1W Speaker
Type
Full HD+ IPS Display
Size (inch)
5.5”
Resolution
2160 x 1080
Aspect Ratio
18:9
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.2 BLE
USB
Micro USB
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)
GPS
A-GPS, Glonass
NFC
Yes
LGM703
LG Q6