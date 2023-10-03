About Cookies on This Site

Stunning design and seamless body
The LG Q6 features a sleek design with metallic finishes, a seamless body and a near bezel-less display. The 18:9 aspect ratio gives you more screen without the inconvenience of a big phone, all comfortably fitting in the palm of your hand.
Whole lot of screen
FullVision Display

Whole lot of screen

The latest, expansive 5.5" IPS Full HD FullVision Display puts more screen in your device. The 18:9 screen brings a different dimension to the smartphone viewing experience. Immerse yourself in a whole new level of videos, gaming, and browsing.
Me, You and Everyone
Wide Angle Front Camera

Me, You and Everyone

Raise your selfie game with a 100-degree wide angle front camera. The wide angle setting easily helps you capture more friends or surroundings in the shot for more unique and share-worthy selfies!
Square Camera Mode

Share your squares

Create fun, share-worthy photos with LG's exclusive Square Camera Mode. Four creative shot modes let you make unique and likeable posts, uploads and shares.

Share your squares

Snap Shot : Capture and see what has been taken at the same screen in 1:1 ratio.
Grid Shop : Able to capture multiple images and merge them into 1 image in 2x2 grid.
Guide Shot : An image can be overlapped to Camera preview.
Match Shot : Provide 2 previews for capture and merge them as 1 image.

05_Q6_Square-camera-mode_sub_20170712_D

Designed to Fit
Design

Designed to Fit

The slim width of the LG Q6 makes for easy and effortless one handed use. The flat display surface and optimized bezel reduce annoying accidental touches, frequent with curved displays.
Unlock with your smile
Face Recognition

Unlock with your smile

Lift your phone in front of your face to wake it up. Face recognition conveniently unlocks your phone without typing, drawing, swiping or using your fingerprint.
All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM, HSPA, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android™ 7.1.1 (Nougat)

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 435 (MSM8940)

BATTERY, TYP (mAh)

3,000 mAh Non-Removable

Fast Charging

Quick Charge 2.0

COLOURS

Black

Additional Features

Face Recognition Unlock

MEMORY

Internal

32 GB
(usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

External

up to 2 TB
(memory cards sold separately)

RAM

3 GB

CAMERA

REAR CAMERA

13MP Normal Angle 76˚ with f/2.2

FRONT CAMERA

5MP Wide Angle 100˚

VIDEO/AUDIO

VIDEO CODEC

H.263, H.264, MP4, VP8, VP9, VC1, XviD, MJPEG, THEORA, HEVC

VIDEO CAPTURE & PLAYBACK

FHD ( 1920 x 1080)

AUDIO CODEC

AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MP2, MIDI, PCM, ADPCM, WMA, OPUS(MKV), Vorbis, ALAC

AUDIO PLAYBACK

1W Speaker

DISPLAY

Type

Full HD+ IPS Display

Size (inch)

5.5”

Resolution

2160 x 1080

Aspect Ratio

18:9

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.2 BLE

USB

Micro USB

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

NFC

Yes

