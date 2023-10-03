We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G8X ThinQ DualScreen
*Currently only supported by Naver Whale browser.
*Video call display screen may vary according to the network carrier.
All Spec
-
Form Factor
-
Full Touch Screen
-
Operating System
-
Android 9.0 (Pie)
-
Processor & Chip Set
-
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
-
Battery
-
4,000 mAh Non-Removable Battery
-
Fast Charging
-
QuickCharge 3.0 (QuickCharge 4.0 compatible) + Wireless Charging (9W)
-
Additional Specs
-
In-screen Fingerprint Recognition
Dedicated Google Assistant Key
FM Radio
-
DUAL REAR CAMERAS
-
12MP Standard Angle 78º with f/1.8 and OIS/Dual PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)
13MP Wide Angle 136º with f/2.4
-
FRONT CAMERA
-
32MP Normal Lens Angle 79° with f1.9
-
Sound
-
Dual Stereo Speaker (1.2W each)
-
Internal
-
128GB
-
External
-
Up to 2TB (sold separately)
-
RAM
-
6GB
-
Security
-
In-screen Fingerprint Sensor
-
Water And Dust Resistant
-
IP68 & 810G MIL-STD
-
Intelligence (AI)
-
AI Camera, Google Lens, Google Assistant
-
TYPE
-
FHD+ FullVision Glass OLED Display
-
Size (inch)
-
6.4"
-
Resolution
-
FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)
-
Pixel Density
-
403ppi
-
ASPECT RATIO
-
19.5:9
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Apt-X-HD
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 (3.1 Compatible) Type C
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
GPS
-
A-GPS
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Main Display
-
6.4" FHD+ FullVision Glass OLED (2,340 x 1,080 / 19.5:9 Aspect Ratio)
-
Main Display Form Factor
-
Full touch screen
-
Front Display
-
2.05" PMOLED (256 x 64)
-
Hinge
-
360° Freestop hinge
-
Display Connection to Phone
-
USB-C
-
Charge
-
Pogo 5-pin (via USB-C, included in box)
