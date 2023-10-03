About Cookies on This Site

LG G8X ThinQ DualScreen

Do More Things, Your Way1

Diverse Multitasking

Do More Things, Your Way

Multi-task like never before with virtually endless ways to use the two screens. Text a friend while watching a video. Share and compare while shopping. Update your fantasy football team while researching stats. Do it all at the same time, quickly and easily, without toggling back and forth between apps.

Level-up Your Game1

LG Game Pad

Level-up Your Game

Up your game with a dual screen that immerses you in the competitive moment. Go on a mission to WIN while gaming by researching strategies, conspiring with others and leveling up characters. With the LG Game Pad*, get a complete view of your game on one screen and a full controller on the other.
Flexible Point of View3
360 Freestop Hinge

Flexible Point of View

A master in engineering. With a freestop hinge, flip the screen around or lock it in place at any angle. Open it like a laptop, use it in stand or tent mode, or do a full 360° flip for a versatile viewing experience.

The Choice Is Yours1

Detachable LG Dual Screen

The Choice Is Yours

The power of two screens, the freedom to choose one. Simply detach the 2nd screen when you want to go minimal. Now, you can have a slim, light phone on-demand or the benefit of an extra display that frees you to do more at once.

Instantly See Notifications1

Cover Display

Instantly See Notifications

Essentials at a glance. Its 2.1-inch cover display allows you to seamlessly See essentials at a glance. The cover display allows you to view the time, and notifications, like when messages are received, while the dual screen is closed.

Next Level Browsing1

Optimal Web Browsing

Next Level Browsing

Make the most of your web browsers. Look at the webpage on one screen, and see more details on the other while reading articles, shopping, and more.

*Currently only supported by Naver Whale browser.

Perfect Shot Every Time1

Dual Screen: Camera

Perfect Shot Every Time

Precisely capture the perfect shot of special moments or your best self. With LG Dual Screen, take pics and view instantly to confirm and choose the perfect shot. With Mirror Mode, turn your second screen into a viewfinder to let the person you're taking a picture of to see themself.

See and Be Seen1

Dual Video Call

See and Be Seen

Squeeze your friends into video calls. Now, fully see yourself on one screen and everyone else on the other. Monitor how you look and see every expression while engaging with loved ones.

*Video call display screen may vary according to the network carrier.

On-the-Go Mini Laptop1

LG Smart Keyboard

On-the-Go Mini Laptop

Convert your smartphone into a mini laptop while on-the-go with the LG Smart Keyboard. Use the entire bottom display as a full-screen virtual keyboard to write emails, edit presentations, text, or search the web in full-screen on the top display.

Your Always on Display1

My Pick App

Your Always on Display

Keep your most-used or favorite app always open on your dual screen. Always access your favorite app quickly and easily because it will be open and ready on the main screen.
All Spec

BASE SPECIFICATIONS

Form Factor

Full Touch Screen

Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Processor & Chip Set

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Battery

4,000 mAh Non-Removable Battery

Fast Charging

QuickCharge 3.0 (QuickCharge 4.0 compatible) + Wireless Charging (9W)

Additional Specs

In-screen Fingerprint Recognition
Dedicated Google Assistant Key
FM Radio

CAMERA

DUAL REAR CAMERAS

12MP Standard Angle 78º with f/1.8 and OIS/Dual PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)
13MP Wide Angle 136º with f/2.4

FRONT CAMERA

32MP Normal Lens Angle 79° with f1.9

AUDIO/VIDEO

Sound

Dual Stereo Speaker (1.2W each)

MEMORY

Internal

128GB

External

Up to 2TB (sold separately)

RAM

6GB

Security

In-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Water And Dust Resistant

IP68 & 810G MIL-STD

Intelligence (AI)

AI Camera, Google Lens, Google Assistant

DISPLAY

TYPE

FHD+ FullVision Glass OLED Display

Size (inch)

6.4"

Resolution

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

Pixel Density

403ppi

ASPECT RATIO

19.5:9

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Apt-X-HD

USB

USB 2.0 (3.1 Compatible) Type C

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

GPS

A-GPS

NFC

Yes

DUAL SCREEN

Main Display

6.4" FHD+ FullVision Glass OLED (2,340 x 1,080 / 19.5:9 Aspect Ratio)

Main Display Form Factor

Full touch screen

Front Display

2.05" PMOLED (256 x 64)

Hinge

360° Freestop hinge

Display Connection to Phone

USB-C

Charge

Pogo 5-pin (via USB-C, included in box)

