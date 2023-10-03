LG Velvet™ 5G

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*No deductibles, no premiums, no shopping charges. Replacement device will be in new or refurbished condition. Terms and conditions apply. Registration required.
Sensational Velvet Design
*The colour selection may differ among regions, outlets, and carriers.
Boost Your 5G Experience
Racing game with smartphone.
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform
The enhanced chip brings multi-gigabit connectivity, smarter AI, real-time XR,
ultra-responsive multi-player gaming, 4K HDR video, longer battery life, and more.
Snapdragon chipset on PCB board.
*5G coverage, product features, and performance may vary and are subject to network availability and connectivity.
Double The Phone Fun
Various multitasking options available on two screens.
*Dual Screen sold separately.
The Filmmaker's Vision
A man standing in a tunnel of light in dark space.
Audio Made Intelligent
Music video, movie, Vlog playing on smartphones.
*LG Velvet ; with easy access to the Google apps you use most.
Never Miss a Detail
A person riding a bike taken by 48 MP high definition and a triple camera on the back of the LG VELVET.
Smooth the Shakes
Control Speed While Recording
Pick Up the Voices
*The actual GUI may differ.
Add Depth to Selfie Fun
*Dual Screen sold separately.
Power Goes On and On
A couple in front of tent at night.
*MIL-Specs tested based on MIL-STD-810G requirements by MET Labs. This is no way implies endorsement or approval by the US Department of Defense.
All Spec
-
FORM FACTOR
-
Full Touch Screen
-
FREQUENCY
-
GSM/UMTS/LTE/5G (Sub 6)
-
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Android 10
-
PROCESSOR
-
SM7250-AB (2.4GHz Octa)
-
MEMORY (RAM / ROM)
-
6GB/128GB (UFS 2.1)
-
BATTERY, TYP (mAh)
-
4,300mAh/Li-ion Non removable
-
CHARGING
-
Fast-Charging 16.2W (25W Compatible) Wireless-Charging 9W
-
COLOURS
-
Aurora Grey
Illusion Sunset
Aurora Green
Aurora Red
-
SECURITY (BIOMETRIC ACCESS)
-
In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor (Optical)
-
INTELLIGENCE (AI)
-
Al Cam, Google Assistance, Google Lens, Al Battery
power management, Time Lapse (Al enabled)
-
WATER & DUST RESISTANT
-
IP68 & 810G MIL-STD
-
Rear Cameras
-
48MP (Pixel binning to 12MP 1.6μm), 79° F1.8/0.8μm PDAF
8MP Wide,120° (F2.2/1.12um FF)
5MP Depth,81° (F2.4/1.12um)
-
FRONT CAMERAS
-
16MP/ FF, 73° (F1.9/1.0um)
-
TYPE
-
6.8” FHD+POLED Cinematic Full Vision Display
-
SOUND
-
2 mic. LG 3D Sound Engine, Stereo Speaker
-
SIZE (inch)
-
6.8”
-
RESOLUTION
-
2460 x 1080, PPl 395
-
ASPECT RATIO
-
20.5:9
-
Bluetooth
-
BT5.1
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Type C to A
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
GPS
-
A-GPS
-
NFC
-
Yes
Buy Directly
LMG900UM2
LG Velvet™ 5G