LG Velvet™ 5G

LG Velvet™ 5G

LMG900UM2

LG Velvet™ 5G

lmg900um2-front view
Free Second Year Limited Warranty with Registration*
LG's Promise to You

Free Second Year Limited Warranty with Registration*

We stand behind the quality of our premium smartphones. That's why we offer free second-year limited warranty coverage on top of the manufacturer's first-year limited warranty on the LG Velvet 5G.

*No deductibles, no premiums, no shopping charges. Replacement device will be in new or refurbished condition. Terms and conditions apply. Registration required.

Sleek Minimal Design

Sensational Velvet Design

Sleek and colourful. Choose one of the eye-catching finishes which shine to create the illusion of velvet. The slimline ergonomic design features a water droplet-inspired linear triple camera with two under-glass lenses.

LG VELVET of various colors on the floor.

*The colour selection may differ among regions, outlets, and carriers.

5G Speed

Boost Your 5G Experience

Lightning-fast speeds. Robust connectivity. Instant uploads and downloads. 5G will soon become the standard, and the LG VELVET 5G is ready to take you there.*

Racing game with smartphone.

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform

Experience astonishing 5G with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G mobile platform.
The enhanced chip brings multi-gigabit connectivity, smarter AI, real-time XR,
ultra-responsive multi-player gaming, 4K HDR video, longer battery life, and more.

Snapdragon chipset on PCB board.

*5G coverage, product features, and performance may vary and are subject to network availability and connectivity.

Dual Screen

Double The Phone Fun

Do more at once with LG Dual Screen™. Use your phone like a game console, watch TV shows while you chat, or buy the outfit you see on a fashion vlog. All with even more space.
Learn More

Various multitasking options available on two screens.

*Dual Screen sold separately.

6.8" Cinematic FullVision

The Filmmaker's Vision

The 6.8-inch cinematic POLED widescreen features the exact 20.5:9 ratio that movies were made to be viewed in. True colour expression comes together with the Stereo Speaker for a fully immersive experience.

A man standing in a tunnel of light in dark space.

LG 3D Sound Engine

Audio Made Intelligent

Always hear it just right. AI Sound analyzed over 17 million sounds to recognize what you're listening to and apply the ideal audio settings. News anchors are clearer, music is richer, and movies sound more realistic.

Music video, movie, Vlog playing on smartphones.

Subtitles generating in real time on videos played on smartphones.
Automatic Media Captions

Live Caption

Live Caption displays real-time, automatic information about the media you enjoy. The captions are generated directly from your device without a network connection to deliver higher privacy and lower latency.

*LG Velvet ; with easy access to the Google apps you use most.

Ultra-High Resolution

Never Miss a Detail

Every moment, every detail. The 48MP sensor reduces noise for extraordinary detail. Capture brighter, clearer photos even in low light with pixel binning technology.

A person riding a bike taken by 48 MP high definition and a triple camera on the back of the LG VELVET.

Steady Cam

Smooth the Shakes

Say goodbye to shaky memories. Now, high-octane footage is as epic as you remember. Even in low-light conditions, videos have smooth movie camera stability—no gimbal needed.
Timelapse Control

Control Speed While Recording

Take control of timelapses. Feel the freedom of manually changing speed while recording. Or use Auto which sets the pace based on in-frame movement for professional videos in an instant, without post-editing.
Voice Bokeh

Pick Up the Voices

Voice Bokeh separates the voices from the noise to put you in total control of vlog audio. When you want to be heard on video, AI Noise Recognition focuses on just your words.

*The actual GUI may differ.

Bonfire shooting with a smartphone.
ASMR Recording

Share Ultra-Detailed Sound

Pick up even the tiniest sounds. Record intricate audio with crystal close-up clarity. Share delicate whispers and crinkling paper to soothe ASMR fans everywhere.

Bonfire shooting with a smartphone.

3D AR Effect

Add Depth to Selfie Fun

Photo effects now fit dynamically with 3D face mesh technology. Fun stickers move with you as you turn your head or move the camera, just like they're stuck in place.

*Dual Screen sold separately.

4,300mAh Battery

Power Goes On and On

Fuel for the whole day with the ample 4,300 mAh battery. Super-fast charging takes you from 0 to 100% more rapidly than before, while wireless charging frees you from short or messy cables.

A couple in front of tent at night.

LG VELVET lying on the sandy beach.
Durability

Peace of Mind, Assured

Your phone plays a huge part in your life. To ensure it always works for you, MIL-STD-810G testing amplifies real-life conditions, through repeated drops and exposure to extreme temperatures.

*MIL-Specs tested based on MIL-STD-810G requirements by MET Labs. This is no way implies endorsement or approval by the US Department of Defense.

All Spec

LG VELVET™ 5G SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM/UMTS/LTE/5G (Sub 6)

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 10

PROCESSOR

SM7250-AB (2.4GHz Octa)

MEMORY (RAM / ROM)

6GB/128GB (UFS 2.1)

BATTERY, TYP (mAh)

4,300mAh/Li-ion Non removable

CHARGING

Fast-Charging 16.2W (25W Compatible) Wireless-Charging 9W

COLOURS

Aurora Grey
Illusion Sunset
Aurora Green
Aurora Red

ADDITIONAL SPECIFICATIONS

SECURITY (BIOMETRIC ACCESS)

In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor (Optical)

INTELLIGENCE (AI)

Al Cam, Google Assistance, Google Lens, Al Battery
power management, Time Lapse (Al enabled)

WATER & DUST RESISTANT

IP68 & 810G MIL-STD

CAMERA

Rear Cameras

48MP (Pixel binning to 12MP 1.6μm), 79° F1.8/0.8μm PDAF
8MP Wide,120° (F2.2/1.12um FF)
5MP Depth,81° (F2.4/1.12um)

FRONT CAMERAS

16MP/ FF, 73° (F1.9/1.0um)

DISPLAY

TYPE

6.8” FHD+POLED Cinematic Full Vision Display

SOUND

2 mic. LG 3D Sound Engine, Stereo Speaker

SIZE (inch)

6.8”

RESOLUTION

2460 x 1080, PPl 395

ASPECT RATIO

20.5:9

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

BT5.1

USB

USB 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Type C to A

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

GPS

A-GPS

NFC

Yes

lmg900um2-front view

LMG900UM2

LG Velvet™ 5G