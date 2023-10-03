The very first step is to connect to a central hub. You can use an app, like ThinQ®, where you can connect to your home hub (ie. Alexa) easily so that you can monitor and integrate your LG Connected Home.

You can start by adding any smart devices, systems and appliances into your central app. This gets all of your smart home components into your smartphone—giving you better access and visibility.

Next, as you replace old items, look for smart capabilities in your new models. Purchasing an LG ThinQ® AI enabled Mega Capacity Front Load Washer as a replacement will give you lots of washing space with AI technology features like automated detergent dispensing, intelligent load sensing and timesaving performance. You will waste less water, detergent and energy. With the ThinQ® connection, you will be able to control the washing machine cycle from anywhere, as well as getting alerts if there are any issues with your load.

Smart technology increases efficiencies while putting the control into the palm of your hand, but it does not end there. Your home app can work with Google Home Assistant and Amazon Echo (Alexa); you will be able to control everything hands-free. Yep, you even get safe access to your home while you are driving.

Your smart home should be as easy to operate as possible. Smarter does not mean it should feel more complicated. Everything connects from your smart hub right back to your home with the incredible convenience of Bluetooth technology.