5.8 cu.ft. Mega Capacity AI Front Load ThinQ® Washer

WM4500HBA_WD100CB

Power Clean Big Loads in Under 30 Minutes*

5 powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean in under 30 minutes*.
Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.
Deep Clean With Steam

Our Steam™ Technology gently but powerfully penetrates fabrics to virtually eliminate dirt, odors and wrinkles.
The Allergiene™ Cycle

The Allergiene™ cycle uses the intense power of steam to gently remove over 95% of common household allergens, like dust mites and pet dander from even the most delicate fabrics. Certified by Asthma Canada.
Sanitize Clothes, Toys and More

Easily sanitize fabrics and household items that are difficult to wash. The Sanitary cycle* powered by LG's TrueSteam® technology helps reduce household allergens and dust mites in clothes, bedding, sportswear - even children's plush toys.
Automatically Dispense the Optimal Detergent
ezDispense™

ezDispense™ automatically determines and dispenses the optimal detergent amount for your cycle based on the weight of your load, preventing overuse while maximizing your wash performance.
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

LG's innovative new technology uses AI to determine the weight and fabric softness of each new load to select the optimal wash pattern, improving wash performance and extending the life of your clothes.
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Complete Your System

See compatible products below

Alt text

*Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

Wash Two Loads at Once

LG TWINWash™ allows you to wash two loads at one time to help you save time and optimize your daily schedule. Cut your laundry time in half by washing large loads in the front-loading washer while the smaller LG pedestal washer simultaneously tackles a second load.

Wash Two Loads at Once

Pre-Installation Checklist<br>
1. For TWINWash™ installation, it needs 750mm x 1,800mm x 1,350mm (W x D x H) at least.

2. To plug in a TWINWash™, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.

3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.

4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.

5.We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.

Alt text

Alt text

*wash up to 20 times with minimal dosage (8lbs load). (Detergent 1.35oz, Softener 1.0oz).
Alt text

*AIDD is only available on Normal and Bright Whites cycle.
WM4500HBA_WD100CB

