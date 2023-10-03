About Cookies on This Site

1.8 cu. ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Elevated, Classic Design

Elevated, Classic Design

Elevate your kitchen with this sleek over-the-range microwave that delivers on both style and practicality. The WideView™ window offers a modern point of view and the intuitive SmoothTouch™ glass controls complete the look while providing effortless operation, with just a touch of a finger.
Cook Smart with Sensor Technology

Cook Smart with Sensor Technology

No more “Is it done yet?” guesswork. Humidity-sensing technology determines when food is cooked and automatically turns off the microwave to help prevent over or undercooking your food.
3 Auto Cook Settings

3 Auto Cook Settings

Make it tasty and make it easy by selecting one of the 3 Auto Cook settings. Chose from Auto Defrost, Soften and Melt.



Stay in Sync

Connect your compatible Wi-Fi enabled LG microwave and range through the ThinQ® app to enjoy the convenience of automatic pairing. Your microwave's vent and light will automatically turn on and off when your range cooktop is turned on or off, so you won't have to lift a finger when cooking.

*Model design may vary. Model MVEL2125F shown in video.

EasyClean® Interior

Spills? Splatters? Don’t sweat it. LG’s EasyClean® interior resists stains and buildup, so cleaning your microwave doesn’t have to be a chore. Simply wipe with a damp cloth—no chemicals, no scrubbing, no problem.

 

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort.

 

Easy Upkeep with PrintProof™ Finish

LG’s PrintProof™ fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles real life in style.

Convenient Control with ThinQ®

With the ThinQ® app, you can enjoy remote monitoring, automatically sync your microwave vent fans and lights with your Wi-Fi enabled LG range, adjust settings, set timers.

 

*Select microwave features will work with Alexa and Google Assistant coming soon.

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231342063

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Door Design

Divided

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

1.8

Type

OvertheRange Microwave

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™)

Control Location

Right Side

POWER / RATINGS

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

120/60

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Add 30 Seconds

Yes

Turntable On/Off

Yes

VENT FEATURES

Exhaust Grease Filter (Ea)

2

Filtration

Charcoal Filter

Vent Air Flow (CFM)

300

Vent Grill Type

Hidden

Vent Power Levels

2

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Microwave Power Levels

10

Microwave Power Output (W)

900

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

1.8

Turntable Size (inch)

12.6

Exterior Light Type

Halogen

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

COOKING MODES

Defrost

Yes (4)

Sensor Cook

Yes (8)

Sensor Reheat

Yes (5)

Auto Cook

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Door Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Printproof Finish

Yes

Exterior Design

WideView™ Window (Divided regular look)

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(inch)

20 11/16 x 10 6/16 x 14 3/16

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

33 9/16 x 20 1/16 x 19 7/16

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 14/16' x 16 7/16' x 15 14/16'

Product Weight (lb.)

47.6

Shipping Weight (lb.)

60.8

1.8 cu. ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Over-the-Range Microwave Oven