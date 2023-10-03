About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5.8 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Gas Range with Air Fry & EasyClean®

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

5.8 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Gas Range with Air Fry & EasyClean®

LRGL5823S

5.8 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Gas Range with Air Fry & EasyClean®

LRGL5823S-front view
Guilt-Free Cooking to Feed a Crowd

Guilt-Free Cooking to Feed a Crowd

Cook many crispy dishes in one oven with LG’s built-in large-capacity air fryer. No pre-heating, no mess, no guilt! The AirFry circulates hot air at high speeds for the perfect, even cook.
Stay Connected

Stay Connected

With the ThinQ® app, you check on dishes from the comfort of your couch by monitoring cooking mode and remaining. You can even use voice commands since it works with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, SideChef and Innit.
A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes

A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes

Got 10 minutes? In three easy steps and 10 quick minutes your oven can be sparkling clean, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat*. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean® and then in 10 minutes, quickly wipe away any leftover grime.

*Among major leading appliance brands as surveyed in June 2017. Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the full self-clean feature.

Heat Wave

LG's fan convection system delivers the ideal temperature and airflow for fast preheating and precise cooking.

Heat Wave

LG's Fastest Boiling Burners

LG's Fastest Boiling Burners

Busy cooks, rejoice: LG UltraHeatTM burners deliver every bit of the precision you love about gas with even more power. No more waiting around to bring water and other liquids to a boil.
Sleek And Professional Design

Stylishly Convenient

LG gas cooktops feature intuitive controls and beautiful design for a premium look with function in mind.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LRGL5823S
CAPACITY
5.8 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 46 1/2" x 28 7/8"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231341493

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Door Design

WideView™ Window

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

5.8

Type

Freestanding

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Keypad

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

Yes

Bake

Yes

Convection Bake

Yes

Roast

Yes

Warm

Yes

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Racks (Ea)

2 Standard Rack

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

32 1/2 x 51 x 30 1/2

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 7/8 x 46 1/2 x 28 7/8

Product Weight (lb.)

164

Shipping Weight (lb.)

198

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LRGL5823S-front view

LRGL5823S

5.8 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Gas Range with Air Fry & EasyClean®