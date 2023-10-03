We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and EasyRack™ Plus
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
Top Control
-
No
-
Front Control
-
Yes
-
Bar Handle
-
No
-
Pocket Handle
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam®
-
No
-
3rd Rack
-
No
-
Tub Light
-
No
-
ThinQ®
-
NFC
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
No
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
Sound Level (dB)
-
48
-
Total Place Settings
-
15
-
Upper Rack Dish Height Limit
-
7.1"
-
Lower Rack Dish Height Limit
-
12.5"
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
Yes
-
Fold Down Tines
-
Yes
-
BPA-Free Nylon Coated Racks and Tines
-
Yes
-
Height Adjustability
-
Yes - Easy One Touch (3 Level)
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
-
Yes
-
EasyRack™ Plus System: Height Adjustable Upper Rack
-
Yes
-
Electronic Controls
-
Touch
-
Tub Material
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
-
Tub Insulation
-
Damping Sheet, Sound Absorbing Material (felt), Base
-
Handle
-
Flush Handle
-
Available Colors
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
48 dBA
-
Slim Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
Overflow Detector
-
Yes
-
120°F Inlet Water Capability
-
Yes
-
3-Stage Filtration System
-
Yes
-
SenseClean™ Wash System
-
Yes
-
Vario Wash
-
Yes
-
Variable Spray Intensities
-
Yes
-
No. of Spray Arms
-
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
Hybrid Condensing Drying System
-
Yes
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Rinse-Aid Indicator
-
Yes
-
Hidden Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Leak Protection
-
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Indicator
-
Beeper + END Indication on Display
-
Number of Wash Cycles
-
9 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Normal, Turbo, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)
-
Number of Wash Options
-
8 (Dual Zone, Half Load, Energy Saver, High Temp, Extra Dry, Delay Start (up to 12 hrs), Control Lock, Night Dry)
-
QuadWash®
-
Yes
-
Water Factor (WF)
-
2.8
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
-
258 kWh/Year
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
CEE Tier
-
1
-
Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
23.75" x 33.6" x 24.6"
-
Depth with Door Closed (Handle)
-
27 1/8"
-
Depth with Door Open
-
50.5"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
28" x 34.7" x 29.6"
-
Clearances (WxHxD)
-
24" x 33.5" x 24"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
34.3kg / 40.3kg
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year on Parts / Labour
5 Years on PCB, Rack, Stainless Steel Door Liner, Tub
10 Years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
LDF5545ST Stainless Steel
-
772454066399
