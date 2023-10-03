About Cookies on This Site

Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and EasyRack™ Plus

Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and EasyRack™ Plus

LDF5545ST

Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and EasyRack™ Plus

(2)

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
15 Total Place Settings
Dimensions (WxHxD)
23.75" x 33.6" x 24.6"
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

CONTROL

Top Control

No

Front Control

Yes

HANDLE

Bar Handle

No

Pocket Handle

Yes

DISHWASHERS FEATURE

TrueSteam®

No

3rd Rack

No

Tub Light

No

ThinQ®

NFC

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

SOUND LEVEL

Sound Level (dB)

48

CAPACITY

Total Place Settings

15

Upper Rack Dish Height Limit

7.1"

Lower Rack Dish Height Limit

12.5"

RACKS AND BASKETS

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

Fold Down Tines

Yes

BPA-Free Nylon Coated Racks and Tines

Yes

Height Adjustability

Yes - Easy One Touch (3 Level)

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System: Height Adjustable Upper Rack

Yes

STYLE AND DESIGN

Electronic Controls

Touch

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

Tub Insulation

Damping Sheet, Sound Absorbing Material (felt), Base

Handle

Flush Handle

Available Colors

Stainless Steel (ST)

FEATURES

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

48 dBA

Slim Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Overflow Detector

Yes

120°F Inlet Water Capability

Yes

3-Stage Filtration System

Yes

SenseClean™ Wash System

Yes

Vario Wash

Yes

Variable Spray Intensities

Yes

No. of Spray Arms

3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

Hybrid Condensing Drying System

Yes

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

Rinse-Aid Indicator

Yes

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Leak Protection

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

End of Cycle Indicator

Beeper + END Indication on Display

PERFORMANCE

Number of Wash Cycles

9 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Normal, Turbo, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)

Number of Wash Options

8 (Dual Zone, Half Load, Energy Saver, High Temp, Extra Dry, Delay Start (up to 12 hrs), Control Lock, Night Dry)

QuadWash®

Yes

ENERGY/WATER

Water Factor (WF)

2.8

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

258 kWh/Year

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEE Tier

1

DIMENSIONS

Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)

23.75" x 33.6" x 24.6"

Depth with Door Closed (Handle)

27 1/8"

Depth with Door Open

50.5"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

28" x 34.7" x 29.6"

Clearances (WxHxD)

24" x 33.5" x 24"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

34.3kg / 40.3kg

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year on Parts / Labour
5 Years on PCB, Rack, Stainless Steel Door Liner, Tub
10 Years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor

UPC CODES

LDF5545ST Stainless Steel

772454066399

What people are saying