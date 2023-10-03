About Cookies on This Site

Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and EasyRack™ Plus

Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and EasyRack™ Plus

LDT5665BD

Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and EasyRack™ Plus

(1)

CAPACITY
15 Total Place Settings
Dimensions (WxHxD)
23.75" x 33.6" x 24.6"
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

CONTROL

Top Control

Yes

Front Control

No

HANDLE

Bar Handle

Yes

Pocket Handle

No

DISHWASHERS FEATURE

TrueSteam®

No

3rd Rack

No

Tub Light

No

ThinQ®

WiFi

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

SOUND LEVEL

Sound Level (dB)

46

TYPE

Black Stainless

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Place Settings

15 place settings

Upper Rack Dish Height Limit

7.1inch (180mm)

Lower Rack Dish Height Limit

12.5inch (320mm)

RACKS AND BASKETS

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

Stemware Holders

Yes

Racks and Tines

Yes

Height-Adjustable 3rd Rack

No

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System: Upper Rack Color-Coded Foldable Tines

Half

EasyRack™ Plus System: Lower Rack Color-Coded Foldable Tines

Half (Smart), Half (Normal)

EasyRack™ Plus System: Height Adjustable Upper Rack

Yes

STYLE AND DESIGN

Electronic Controls

Top Controls

Time Remaining Indicator

3 Indicator Lights

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

Available Colours

Black Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel

FEATURES

Lodecibel Quiet Operation

46 dBA

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

Wifi

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Number of Wash Cycles

9

Wash Cycles

Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Normal, Turbo, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express

QuadWash™

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Vario Wash

Yes

Number of Spray Arms

3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Lodecibel Quiet Operation

46 dBA

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

DIMENSIONS

Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)

23.75" x 33.6" x 24.6"

Required Clearances (WxHxD)

24" x 33.5" x 24"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

28" x 34.7" x 29.6"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

36.6Kg / 42.2Kg

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year on Parts / Labour
5 Years on PCB, Rack, Stainless Steel Door Liner, Tub
10 Years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor

What people are saying