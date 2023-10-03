We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and EasyRack™ Plus
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
Top Control
-
Yes
-
Front Control
-
No
-
Bar Handle
-
Yes
-
Pocket Handle
-
No
-
TrueSteam®
-
No
-
3rd Rack
-
No
-
Tub Light
-
No
-
ThinQ®
-
WiFi
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
Sound Level (dB)
-
46
-
Black Stainless
-
Yes
-
Total Place Settings
-
15 place settings
-
Upper Rack Dish Height Limit
-
7.1inch (180mm)
-
Lower Rack Dish Height Limit
-
12.5inch (320mm)
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
Yes
-
Stemware Holders
-
Yes
-
Racks and Tines
-
Yes
-
Height-Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
No
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
-
Yes
-
EasyRack™ Plus System: Upper Rack Color-Coded Foldable Tines
-
Half
-
EasyRack™ Plus System: Lower Rack Color-Coded Foldable Tines
-
Half (Smart), Half (Normal)
-
EasyRack™ Plus System: Height Adjustable Upper Rack
-
Yes
-
Electronic Controls
-
Top Controls
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
3 Indicator Lights
-
Tub Material
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
-
Available Colours
-
Black Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel
-
Lodecibel Quiet Operation
-
46 dBA
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
-
Yes
-
Wifi
-
Yes
-
Number of Wash Cycles
-
9
-
Wash Cycles
-
Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Normal, Turbo, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express
-
QuadWash™
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
-
Yes
-
Vario Wash
-
Yes
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
Lodecibel Quiet Operation
-
46 dBA
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
23.75" x 33.6" x 24.6"
-
Required Clearances (WxHxD)
-
24" x 33.5" x 24"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
28" x 34.7" x 29.6"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
36.6Kg / 42.2Kg
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year on Parts / Labour
5 Years on PCB, Rack, Stainless Steel Door Liner, Tub
10 Years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor
