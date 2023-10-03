We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash Pro™, TrueSteam®, and Dynamic Heat Dry™
*Based on 2022 third-party testing comparing competitive consumer products.
Pro-level cleaning performance
Tackle post-dinner cleanup like a pro with the enhanced cleaning power of QuadWash Pro™. High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power*, spray dishes from multiple angles, while soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue and provide exceptional cleaning performance.
*As compared to our standard QuadWash™.
Drier than ever
Our Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher for faster, more complete drying*, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack—including hard-to-dry plastics.
Powerful cleaning, Fewer water spots
LG TrueSteam® uses the power of steam to penetrate food residue and help eliminate water spots by up to 60%*. Plus, LG dishwashers are certified by the National Sanitation Foundation to reduce bacteria on dishes by 99.999% and reach a final rinse temperature greater than 150°F when operated on the Steam cycle** for peace of mind.
*Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by model. Results based on test with LG LDF7774ST as of Feb. 2018.
**LG TrueSteam Dishwashers certified by NSF achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle.
Manage your smart appliances with ThinQ®
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Color
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel
-
Manufacturer
-
LG
-
Control Panel(Material)
-
ABS
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket Handle
-
Panel Type
-
Top Control
-
Total Place Settings
-
15
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
Yes
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
-
Yes
-
Gliding Type_Lower
-
Gliding Wheel
-
Gliding Type_Upper
-
Gliding Rail
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
Yes
-
Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)
-
12.5
-
Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)
-
7.1
-
CEE Tier Level
-
1
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
-
238
-
Water Use (Gallons/Cycle)
-
2.9
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
-
10 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Refresh, Normal, 1Hour, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)
-
Auto
-
Yes
-
Heavy
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Refresh
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Machine Clean
-
Download cycle
-
Express
-
Download cycle
-
Rinse
-
Download cycle
-
1 Hour
-
Yes
-
Number of Options
-
8 (Flex Zone, Steam, High Temp, Dry Boost, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry, Remote Start)
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
High Temp.
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Up to 12 hours
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
DryBoost
-
Yes
-
Flex Zone
-
Yes
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8
-
Packing Weight (lbs)
-
109.1
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
97
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
Drying System
-
Dynamic Heat Dry™
-
Hidden Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)
-
42
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
QuadWash™
-
QuadWash Pro™
-
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
-
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
-
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Remote Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Fingerprint Resistant
-
Yes
-
Rinse Refill Indicator
-
Yes
-
Status Indicators
-
3 Indicator Lights
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
LED
-
Tub Light(Tub Lamp)
-
Yes
-
Tub Material
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
