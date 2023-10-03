About Cookies on This Site

LG Styler® Steam Closet

Simple, hassle-free wardrobe care

Keeps Things

Just Put It in the Styler

Plug in LG Styler Steam Closet anywhere for easy everyday use

Moving hangers with two jackets to shake off the work inside LG Styler steam closet
Woman using LG Styler to hang pants to be pressed and restored

Press Pants and Restore Creases

Put an End to the “Re-wear Chair”

LG Styler lets you easily freshen and remove odors from clothes you have every intention of wearing again. You can even place a dryer sheet or cotton pad sprayed with your signature perfume in the removable aroma filter to add a pleasant scent.

Slim Design. Simple Set Up. Standout Style.

With a choice of mirror, espresso, or white finishes, each with scratch-resistant tempered glass door and intuitive LED Controls, this innovative steam closet fits your home and your style.
Your Easy Everyday Refresh<br>3

Your Easy Everyday Refresh

Refresh your clothing with the gentle power of steam.

The CERTIFIED ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY Mark is a Registered Certification Mark of the Asthma Canada

Sanitize Clothes, Toys and More

The Sanitary cycle powered by TrueSteam® can reduce more than 99.9% of viruses and bacteria in clothes, bedding, sportswear—even your children's plush toys*. LG Styler can help sanitize the fabrics in your home easily.

*Tested by Intertek, kills 99.9% of bacteria (E. coli, P. aeruginosa and K. pneumoniae) with Sanitary - Normal program.

Gentle, Fast Drying for Delicates

Quickly dry delicates, like lingerie and sweaters, without fear of shrinking or damage from high-heat dryers.

More Complete Fabric Care

Easily care for fabrics that can't be treated in traditional washers or high-heat tumble dryers.

*Fur, leather or silk items should only be treated with the Air Fresh cycle.

Just Plug In & Start Refreshing

Plug the LG Styler into any standard outlet, fill the water container, and start refreshing.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Styler_Dimension
CAPACITY
11.5 lb (5.2kg)/3 Items + 1 (Pants)
Dimensions (WxHxD)
17 ½” X 72 3/4” x 23”
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Touch Control Display

BAR CODE

Bar Code

48231027601

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V / 60Hz

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

17 1/2 X 72 13/16 X 23

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

21 1/16 X 75 X 26 9/64

Weight (lb.)

171.9

Weight include packing (lb.)

189.5

FEATURES

TrueSteam

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Aroma Kit

Yes 10 sheets (more sheets sold separately)

Interior Light

3 LED (2 White, 1 Blue)

Moving Hanger

3 clothes

Versatile Shelf

Yes

Pants Crease Care

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Color

Black Tint Mirror

Door Type

Square

[Styler] Cabinet Color

Black Steel

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)

1

Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

4

Drip Tray (Qty)

1

Pants Hanger (Qty)

1

Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)

2

Regular Hanger (Qty)

2

Shelf (Qty)

1

PROGRAMS

[STL]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[STL]Gentle Dry - Normal

120 min.

[STL]Gentle Dry - Time Dry

30150 min.

[STL]Refresh - Light

20 min.

[STL]Refresh - Normal

48 min.

[STL]Sanitary - Heavy Duty

103 min.

[STL]Sanitary - Normal

88 min.

[STL]Refresh - Heavy

67 min.

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity

3 hangers + 1 pants hanger

