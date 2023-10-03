About Cookies on This Site

6.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Washer with TurboWash® and Built-In Intelligence

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

WM8900HBA

WM8900HBA

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 10%* More Fabric Protection

LG's innovative new technology uses AI to determine the weight and fabric softness of each new load to select the optimal wash pattern, improving wash performance and extending the life of your clothes.

*Based on independent testing in Normal cycle with default option compared to WM3900 washer with default option, 6.6lbs. of soft/delicate load like lingerie, blouse and etc.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Fast Forward Your Wash

Complete big loads of laundry in 30 minutes* with TurboWash® technology.

*Based on internal testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ Option, 8lb. load (Jan 2022).

The Allergiene™ Cycle
Allergiene™ Cycle

Deep Clean with the Power of Steam

Asthma Canada certified LG washers with the Allergiene™ Cycle remove over 95%* of pet dander and dust.

*Based on certification by the ASTHMA CANADA.
*ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY Mark is a Registered Trade Mark of the ASTHMA CANADA and ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.

Get it All Done In Less Time

Mega Capacity (6.0 cu.ft.) means you have the room to do more laundry in fewer loads.
Cold Wash Without Compromise

ColdWash™ technology penetrates deep into fabrics, for cold water savings with warm water performance.
Wash Two Loads At The Same Time

Wash small loads that can't wait or two loads at once with the LG SideKick™ Pedestal Washer.

*LG SideKick™ Sold Separately.

ThinQ®

Smart Living begins with ThinQ™

From operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles, your dryer just got smarter.

ThinQ App Control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download lets users download new drying programs such as Gym Clothes, Blanket, and Wrinkle Prevention.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issues before they become a bigger problem.

Warranty / Certifications

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

WM8900HBA
CAPACITY
6.0 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
29" x 40 3/4" x 32 7/8"
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

6

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 x 40 3/4 x 32 7/8

Steam

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Door Type

Dark Blue Tinted Square Cover

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Steam

Yes

[FL] TurboWash

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TrueBalance AntiVibration System

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

6

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174024829

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

IMEF

3.1

IWF

2.9

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 x 40 3/4 x 32 7/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

58.625

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

31 3/8 x 44 3/4 x 33 3/4

Weight (lb.)

225

Weight include packing (lb.)

251.5

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP5B

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD200CB

Matching Electric Dryer

DLEX8900B

PROGRAMS

[FL]Allergiene

Yes

[FL]Perm. Press

Yes

[FL]Towels

Yes

[FL]Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

[FL]Delicates

Yes

[FL]Tub Clean

Yes

[FL]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[FL]Normal

Yes

[FL]Heavy Duty

Yes

[FL]Bedding

Yes

[FL]Bright Whites

Yes

[FL]Speed Wash

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

ThinQ(WiFi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Steam

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Prewash

Yes

WiFi

Yes

