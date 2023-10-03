About Cookies on This Site

Ingredients

 

SERVINGS: 1~2

1 pot of grape leaves, 2 large onions (finely chopped), 1/2 cup olive oil, 1 garlic clove (crushed), 1 tomato (chopped), 1 cup lemon juice, 1 tablespoon tomato paste, Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper, 1 cup white rice, 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup chopped dill
(Weight Range 1.0kg, Microwave-safe bowl)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

MEA: Use Popular Menu No.1

1. Cook onions, garlic, tomato, tomato paste, and lemon juice in a lightly oiled frying pan until lightly browned.
2. Add cooked rice, vegetable mixture, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix well.
3. Place grape leaves on a flat surface and place 1 1/2 spoonfuls of the rice mixture in the center of the leaf. Wrap rice mixture with leaf.
4. Put all wrapped leaves in rows into a deep and large bowl and add water. Cover with plastic wrap.
5. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, button and press start.
6. After cooking. serve with sour cream or as desired.

Manual Cook

1. Cook onions, garlic, tomato, tomato paste, and lemon juice in a lightly oiled frying pan until lightly browned.
2. Add cooked rice, vegetable mixture, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix well.
3. Place grape leaf on a flat surface and place 1 1/2 spoon of the rice mixture in the center of the leaf. Wrap rice mixture with leaf.
4. Put all wrapped leaves in rows into a deep and large bowl and add water. Cover with plastic wrap.
5. Place food in the oven. Microwave on 500W for 2 mins.
6. After cooking, serve with sour cream or as desired.

Dividing Line

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy nibh euismod tincidunt ut laoreet dolore magna aliquam erat volutpat. Ut wisi enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exerci tatio.

