About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Impressive Recipes in a Snap

MICROWAVE ONLY

Chicken Clear Soup

Chicken Soup

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

Saffron Rice

Saffron Rice

Veg.Biryani

Veg.Biryani

Macaroni

Spaghetti Arabiatta

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

Risotto

Risotto

Jacket Potatoes

Borsch

Batata Assada

Stuffed Tomatoes

Trout with Vegetables

Trout with Vegetables

Grape Leaf

Grape Leaves

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

PLUS GRILL

Stewed Pork Belly

Stewed Pork Belly

Stir-fried Squid with Curry Powder

Stir-fried Squid with Curry Powder

Pork Fillet in Bacon with Eggplant

Pork Fillet in Bacon with Eggplant

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

Stuffed Zucchini

Stuffed Zucchini

*Grill recipes are availabe only for products with grill capabilites.

OVEN

Lemon Herb Roasted Chicken

Lemon Herb Roasted Chicken

Classic Gratin Potatoes with Cheese

Classic Gratin Potatoes with Cheese

Roasted Veggie Pizza

Roasted Veggie Pizza

Continental Apple Cake

Continental Apple Pie

Chocolate Chip and Almond Cookies

Chocolate Chip and Almond Cookies

Kitchen image with oven and NeoChef™

Explore more LG Products

Explore more LG Products View All Ovens Explore more LG Products View All Neochef™

*Product images may differ from products released by the country.