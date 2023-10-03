We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4 cups diced potatoes, 7 tablespoons butter, 1/3 cup all purpose flour, 1/3 cup milk, 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, 1 cup soft bread crumbs
-
Step 1Heat oven to 390℉ (200°C). Put the potatoes in a saucepan and cover with water.
-
Step 2
Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Lower heat to medium, cover, and continue boiling for about 10 to 15 minutes.
-
Step 3Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, melt four tablespoons of the butter over medium heat.
-
Step 4Add flour and stir until blended and bubbly. Add the milk and continue cooking, stirring, until thickened.
-
Step 5
Reserve about 1/2 cup of the Cheddar cheese and two tablespoons of the Parmesan or Romano cheese; set aside.
-
Step 6Add the remaining Cheddar and Romano or Parmesan cheese to the sauce and continue cooking, stirring, just until cheese is melted.
-
Step 7Add the drained potatoes and stir gently to coat thoroughly. Transfer the potato mixture to the prepared baking dish.
-
Step 8
Sprinkle the reserved Cheddar and Parmesan or Romano cheeses over the potato mixture. Melt the remaining butter and toss with the bread crumbs. Sprinkle evenly over the cheese layer.
-
Step 9Bake for 15 minutes, then turn the oven on broil and broil for a minute or so, just until nicely browned.
Highly Rated
*Product images may differ from products released by the country.