A table with a variety of dishes, like a fancy restaurant.

The last secret ingredient

The LG Oven helps create excellent and delicious dishes.

A table with a variety of dishes, like a fancy restaurant.

Dual Heating

Even & Fast Cooking

30% Faster. 90.1% Evenness.

*Tested Sample : LG New Gas Cooker and competitors.
*5 minute preheating respectively.
**Test Conditions : LG - Preheating 5min, Grilling 2min,Competitor - Preheating 5min, Grilling 2min10sec.

Cutting large-sized pizza

Bigger Capacity

For All Your Dishes

The LG Oven offers largest capacity to give you the flexibility to cook large foods such as 46cm pizza.

People having a fun meal together.

EasyClean™

Reduce Oven Cleaning Time and Enjoy For Longer

Clean your oven quickly and easily in 10 minutes, using only water!

Kitchen image with LG oven

*Product images may differ from products released by the country.

 