Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

  Meat

    Meat

  Grains/Nuts

    Grains/Nuts

  Herbs/Condiments

    Herbs/Condiments

  Oils

    Oils

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 3~4

 

400g beef (cut into chunks), 2 onions (chopped), 1 cup sour cream, 1 tablespoon tomato paste, 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon oil, 3 tablespoons fresh greens (chopped), 1 cup water or stock, salt and pepper to taste

(Weight Range 1.2kg, Microwave-safe bowl).

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

CIS: Use Popular Menu No.1

 

1. Add all ingredients in a deep and large bowl and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
2. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu button and press start to cook.

*Stir at least twice during cooking.

