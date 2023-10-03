About Cookies on This Site

Stuffed Tomatoes

Meat

Meat

Bread

Bread

Herbs/Condiments

Herbs/Condiments

Vegetables

Vegetables

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 3~4

4 medium tomatoes, salt and pepper to taste, 300g ground beef, 1/2 cup bread crumbs, 2 garlic cloves (crushed), 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon dried greens, 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese
(Weight Range 1.0kg, Microwave-safe bowl)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

EU: Use Popular Menu No.8

1. Cut the tops off the tomatoes and remove seeds, taking care not to pierce flesh or skin.
2. Sprinkle each tomato with salt and pepper.
3. Add the rest of the ingredients in a bowl and mix well.
4. Stuff the tomatoes with the beef mixture and replace tops.
5. Place stuffed tomatoes on a dish and cover with plastic wrap.
6. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu button and press start.

Manual Cook

1. Cut the tops off the tomatoes and remove seeds, taking care not to pierce flesh or skin.
2. Sprinkle each tomato with salt and Pepper.
3. Add the rest of the ingredients in a bowl, mix well.
4. Fill the tomatoes with the meat mixture and replace the tops.
5. Place the stuffed tomatoes in a glass dish and cover with plastic wrap.
6. Place the food in the oven, and microwave on 1000W for 6 minutes.

Dividing Line

