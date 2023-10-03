About Cookies on This Site

Spaghetti Arabiatta

Pasta

Dairy/Eggs

Herbs/Condiments

Vegetables

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 1~2

100g pasta, 400ml boiling water, salt to taste, tomato, onion, rosemary, basil, parsley, garlic, parmesan cheese
(Weight Range 0.1~0.3kg, Microwave-safe bowl)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

Brazil: Use Popular Menu No.7

1. Put the pasta in a microwavable-safe bowl with boiling water and a spoonful of oil.
2. Place the food in the oven. Choose the menu button and press start.
3. When the microwave "beeps", remove and mix well.
4. Process tomato in blender and sieve.
5. Join herbs, salt, sugar, onion and garlic and keep cooking for 30 to 40 minutes.
6. Spread tomato sauce over pasta in a plate. Spread grated parmesan Cheese.

Manual Cook

1. Add the pasta with boiling water and a spoonful of
oil into the microwavable-safe bowl
2. Place the food in the oven. Microwave on 1000W for 3min 30secs.
3. Spread tomato sauce over the pasta over a plate. Spread grated Parmesan cheese.

