French Onion Soup

  • Meat

    Meat

  • Dairy/Eggs

    Dairy/Eggs

  • Bread

    Bread

  • Microwave-safe bowl

    Microwave-safe bowl

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 1~2


4 onions (thinly sliced), 50g butter, 1 teaspoon white sugar, 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, 3 cups of beef stock, 1/2 cup red wine, 8 slices of toasted French bread, 1 cup grated cheese

(Weight Range 1.5kg, Microwave-safe bowl).

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

     EU: Use Popular Menu No.1



1. Cook onions in a frying pan with butter and sugar until golden brown.

2. Add cooked onions and flour in a deep and large bowl, mix well and add beef stock and red wine. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu button and press start.

*Stir at least twice during cooking.

4. After cooking, stir and ladle soup into serving bowls.

5. Place 1 slice toasted bread on top of the soup in each bowl and spread cheese on toasted bread. Cook for 2~3 minutes on Microwave 1100 W until cheese is melted.

Manual Cook

       1. Cook onions in a frying pan with butter and sugar until golden brown.

2. Add cooked onions and flour in a deep and large microwave-safe bowl, mix well and add beef stock and red wine. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.

3. Place food in the oven. Microwave on 1000W for 4 minutes. and 15 minutes on 500W.

4. After cooking, stir and ladle soup into serving bowls.

5. Place 1 slice toasted bread on top of the soup in each bowl and spread cheese on toasted bread. Cook for 1-2 minutes on high microwave power until cheese is melted.

