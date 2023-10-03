EU: Use Popular Menu No.1





1. Cook onions in a frying pan with butter and sugar until golden brown.

2. Add cooked onions and flour in a deep and large bowl, mix well and add beef stock and red wine. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.

3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu button and press start.

*Stir at least twice during cooking.

4. After cooking, stir and ladle soup into serving bowls.

5. Place 1 slice toasted bread on top of the soup in each bowl and spread cheese on toasted bread. Cook for 2~3 minutes on Microwave 1100 W until cheese is melted.