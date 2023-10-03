We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 1~2
300g chicken legs, 1/2 carrot (peeled and cut large), 1 potato (peeled and cut large), 1/2 onion (cut large), 2 sticks of celery (cut 1 inch thick), 3 cups chicken stock, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper powder
(Weight Range 1.0kg, Microwave-safe bowl)
Auto Cook
Asia: Use Popular Menu No.1
1. Clean chicken legs, cut into large pieces and drain.
2. Put all the ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl.
3. Place the food in the oven. Choose the menu button and press start.
Manual Cook
1. Clean chicken legs, cut into large pieces and drain.
2. Put the all ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl.
3. Place the food in the oven. Choose the menu button, and microwave for 6 minutes. (1000W)
