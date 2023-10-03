About Cookies on This Site

Stewed Pork Belly

Meat

Meat

Herbs/Condiments

Herbs/Condiments

Vegetables

Vegetables

Cheese cloth

Cheese cloth

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 1~2

300g pork belly (less fat), 4 star anises, 3 cinnamon sticks (cut 1 inch), 5 garlic cloves (crushed), 2 teaspoons pepper corn, 2 coriander roots (crushed), 4 cups pork stock, 2 tablespoons coconut sugar, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce, 2 tablespoons seasoning sauce, Cheesecloth to wrap the spices (Weight Range 1.2kg, Microwave-safe bowl)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

Asia: Use Popular Menu No.6

1. Clean pork belly and cut into 3 cm pieces.
2. In a large microwave-safe bowl, put the pork belly and all other ingredients.
3. Place the food in the oven. Choose the menu button and press start.

