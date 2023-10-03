About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pork Fillet in Bacon with Eggplant

Pork Fillet in Bacon with Eggplant

Meat

Meat

 

 

 

Herbs/Condiments

Herbs/Condiments

Vegetables

Vegetables

 

Microwave-safe bowl

Microwave-safe bowl

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 1~2

400g pork fillet, 8 strips bacon, 1/2 eggplant, 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper to taste
(Weight Range 1.2kg, Heat-proof glass dish on the rack)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

EU: Use Popular Menu No.3

1. Cut pork fillet into 8 pieces (about 50g), add salt and pepper.
2. Wrap pork fillet with bacon.
3. Slice eggplant and put it in the olive oil.
4. Place wrapped pork fillets and sliced eggplants in a glass dish.
5. Place food on the rack. Choose the menu button and press start.

Dividing Line

Recommended Recipes

Chicken Soup

A classic Chicken Soup to warm you up.

Stewed Pork Belly

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy nibh euismod tincidunt ut laoreet dolore magna aliquam erat volutpat. Ut wisi enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exerci tatio.

 

 

 

 

View All Recipes

Highly Rated

Kitchen image with NeoChef™

Explore More LG Products

Explore More LG Products View All Products

*Product images may differ from products released by the country.