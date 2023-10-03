We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 1~2
4 round zucchinis (about 200g each), 500g ground beef, 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper to taste
(Weight Range 1.2kg, Microwave-safe bowl)
Auto Cook
MEA European: Use Popular Menu No.4
1. Cut tops off the zucchini and seed them, taking care not to pierce flesh or skin.
2. Sprinkle each zucchini with salt and pepper.
3. Stuff zucchini's with ground beef and replace tops.
4. Place the food on a glass dish and drizzle with olive oil. Choose the menu button and press start.
