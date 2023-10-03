About Cookies on This Site

Stuffed Zucchini

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 1~2

4 round zucchinis (about 200g each), 500g ground beef, 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper to taste
(Weight Range 1.2kg, Microwave-safe bowl)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

MEA European: Use Popular Menu No.4

1. Cut tops off the zucchini and seed them, taking care not to pierce flesh or skin.
2. Sprinkle each zucchini with salt and pepper.
3. Stuff zucchini's with ground beef and replace tops.
4. Place the food on a glass dish and drizzle with olive oil. Choose the menu button and press start.

