24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter, 10.8 cu.ft.

LRDNC1004V

LRDNC1004V-front view

  • Smart Inverter Compressor

  •

    Smart Diagnosis™

  •

    Energy Star®

10 Year Warranty on Smart inverter Compressor

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor controls the temperature of your refridgerator evenly, allowing your food to taste fresher, longer.

*2 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).

Fresher is Better with Door Cooling
DoorCooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on LG internal test results of comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBP32SWLZN). *The result may vary in actual usage. *The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Call, Connect, Resolve

If you ever experience an issue with your LG refrigerator, you don't have to worry. The Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

Multi-Air Flow™

The Smart Cooling Plus System maintains optimal humidity and temperature levels throughout the refrigerator by dispersing cold air through the Multi-Air Flow™ vents. Digital sensors prompt LG's exclusive Linear Compressor motor to turn on and activate the system when necessary to help keep your food fresher, longer - no matter where you place it in the fridge.
Fits tight spaces

Our 24" width slimmed down refrigerator makes the most of every inch of available space. Offering a wide array of features and flexible drawers this small-space solution makes it easy to fit lots of function into studio apartments, lofts, tiny houses and other small spaces.

*LG LBN10551PV refrigerator shown.

Great Light

LED panels in the refrigerator provide an exceptionally bright interior and saves energy over traditional lighting.

*LED Lights vary from model to model.

Fresher is better

Digital Temperature Controls designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator to keep things cool.

*controls will vary from model to model.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
10.8 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
23 1/2" x 68 2/5" x 25 3/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

339

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Bottom Freezer

Standard/Counter Depth

No/Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Contour Door

Yes

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

339

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073175

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Swing

Drawer_Freezer

3 Drawers

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Installation Clearance

2"

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

Ice Tray

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Tower LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes

Vegetable Box

1 Crisper

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

What people are saying

