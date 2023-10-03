About Cookies on This Site

28" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer with Door Cooling+ and Flip-up Shelf, 15 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

28" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer with Door Cooling+ and Flip-up Shelf, 15 cu.ft.

LBNC15241V

28" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer with Door Cooling+ and Flip-up Shelf, 15 cu.ft.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
14.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
27 5/8" x 66 1/8" x 27 5/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

10.0

Freezer (cu.ft.)

4.7

Total (cu.ft.)

14.7

FEATURES

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

382

Tier III Energy Star Qualified®

Yes

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Ice System

Twist Ice Tray

COOLING

Inverter Linear Compressor

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Temperature Sensors

4

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Membrane (White LED)

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

No

Flat Duct

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

3 Full (1 Folding)

Folding Shelf

1

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

1 Humidity Crisper

Refrigerator Light

1 Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

Door Type

Swing Door (Reversible)

No. of Bins

6 Total (2 Full, 4 Half)

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

FREEZER

Door Type

Swing Door (Reversible)

Drawers

3 Drawers

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

No

Drawer Divider

No

Freezer Light

No

Freezer Handle

Vertical Pocket Type

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Handles

Vertical Pocket Type

Available Colors

Platinum Silver

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth without Handles

27 5/8”

Depth without Door

23 3/8”

Depth (Total with Door Open)

51 6/8”

Height to Top of Case

66 1/8”

Height to Top of Door Hinge

67 6/8”

Width

27 5/8”

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

29 6/8”

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

29 6/8”

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4/8”

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

4/8”

Installation Clearance

4/8”

Weight (Unit/Carton)

167.6lbs / 185.2lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

29.3" x 69.8" x 30.8"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts & Labor)

7 Years

Linear Inverter Compressor (Parts Only)

10 Years

UPC CODES

LBNC15241V (Platinum Silver PCM)

772454072925

What people are saying