About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
33" French Door Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

33" French Door Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow™

LRFNS2503V

33" French Door Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow™

LRFNS2503V0-Front view
LG Smart Cooling Plus

Inverter Linear Compressor

SmartDiagnosis™

LG Smart Cooling Plus

Energy Star®

SmartDiagnosis™

Great Space in Style

Great Space in Style

Get the space you need in a refrigerator that's right for your kitchen. With this 33" wide, 25 cu. ft. refrigerator you can store a lot in style.
Fresher is Better with Door Cooling+

Fresher is Better with Door Cooling+

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling+ to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.

 

10 Year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor controls the temperature of your refrigerator evenly, allowing your food to taste fresher, longer.
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

If you ever experience an issue with your LG refrigerator, you don't have to worry. The Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.
Save money. Save energy

Save money. Save energy

When your refrigerator uses at least 10% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.
Multi-Air Flow™

Multi-Air Flow™

The Smart Cooling Plus System maintains optimal humidity and temperature levels throught the refrigerator by dispersing cold air through the Multi-Air Flow™ vents. Digital sensors prompt LG's exclusive Inverter Compressor motor to turn on and activate the system when necessary to help keep your food fresher, longer - no matter where you place it in the fridge.
Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth, so the only lasting impression is your impeccable taste. At last, the kitchen you can't wait to show off is the kitchen that handles real-life in style.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
25.1 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
32 3/4" x 69 7/8" x 33"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

25.1

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 x 73 x 38

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

535

Compressor Type

Inverter Compressor

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door

Standard/Counter Depth

Yes/No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Matching Commercial Handles

Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

25.1

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

8.3

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

16.9

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes (Left Door Only)

Sabbath Mode

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

234

Gross Weight (lb.)

256

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

69.875

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68.625

Depth without door (inch)

29

Depth without handle (inch)

33

Depth with handle (inch)

35.5

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

51.5

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

41.125

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

36.25

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 x 73 x 38

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

535

Compressor Type

Inverter Compressor

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174002162

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Freezer Light

Yes

Drawer_Freezer

2Tier Organization

Drawer Divider

Yes

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Vegetable Box

2 Humidity Crispers

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LRFNS2503V0-Front view

LRFNS2503V

33" French Door Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow™